Myriad Genetics Establishes Comprehensive Pan-Cancer Research Platform to Advance Patient Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the launch of the Myriad Collaborative Research Registry™ (MCRR). Formerly known as the Precise Treatment Registry, the MCRR includes new data across germline and tumor testing results from Myriad’s cancer products on more than one million patients. The latest enhancements make the MCRR one of the largest pan-cancer registries freely available for research use and supports transparent clinical data sharing to advance the field.



The Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved registry expands access to Myriad’s extensive repository of linked genomic and clinical data for researchers to discover deeper insights and accelerate the pace of precision cancer research to better prevent, detect, and treat disease. Built on DNAnexus, a leading enterprise Precision Health platform, the MCRR provides a secure and easy-to-use interface for scientific data analysis, collaboration, and discovery.

The MCRR currently contains de-identified research data across a broad list of cancer indications and includes genomic test data associated with family history, ethnicity, and clinical characteristics. This multi-omic resource integrates diverse molecular information, encompassing germline variants, RNA-based gene expression classifiers, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) assessment, tumor variants, microsatellite instability (MSI), tumor mutation burden (TMB), and PD-L1 status, together providing a holistic view for advanced insights. The registry will continue to expand over time and is expected to include patient outcomes, responses to treatment, and additional tools to further enhance the types of research that can be performed.

“Myriad’s Collaborative Research Registry provides a powerful interface for clinicians and researchers to begin to ask and explore first-hand important questions related to germline and tumor genetics through the wealth of meticulously curated data the team at Myriad has made available in this unique platform,” said Michael J. Hall, MD, MS, Chairman, Department of Clinical Genetics, Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Myriad is accepting research concept forms from individuals and institutions seeking to undertake research projects. Approved projects accessing the MCRR may result in peer-reviewed publications impacting patient care.

“The enormity and scope of the MCRR showcases our continued commitment to being a partner in the overall health data ecosystem by sharing real-world data in a secure, interactive cohort browser,” said Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “Building on our open data sharing efforts, the goal of the registry is to advance our understanding of cancer by getting this expansive data set in the hands of interested researchers, enabling them to easily access and assess the data, run their own queries, and test hypotheses to advance patient care.”

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that the registry will continue to expand over time and is expected to include patient outcomes, responses to treatment, and additional tools to further enhance the types of research that can be performed. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.