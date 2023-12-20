AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of AdaptHealth Corp. (“AdaptHealth” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO). Investors who purchased AdaptHealth securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ahco.



The investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:

On January 5, 2021, AdaptHealth conducted a secondary public offering, issuing approximately 8 million shares of the Company’s class A common stock at a price of $33.00 per share, Then, on February 27, 2023, AdaptHealth announced a loss of $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, substantially lower than the gain of $0.27 per share that analysts and investors were led to expect. AdaptHealth also reduced its guidance for 2023, lowering revenue expectations the Company had provided just seven weeks earlier by over 1.5%. The Company attributed the poor financial results and lowered guidance to “lower diabetes growth in the second half than [] anticipated.” These disclosures caused the Company’s share price to decline by $5.99 per share, or 27%, from $21.98 per share to $15.99 per share.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased AdaptHealth securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ahco. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com