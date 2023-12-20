AI in Endoscopy Market Size to Surpass US$ US$ 738.9 million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global AI in Endoscopy Market is expected to clock US$ 738.9 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period.

The global AI in Endoscopy Market is experiencing a paradigm shift, propelled by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into endoscopic procedures. This press release explores the key trends, technological advancements, and the revolutionary impact of AI in endoscopy on the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

AI in Endoscopy Market Scope



Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 41.8 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 738.9 million CAGR 37.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, Component, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

AI in endoscopy represents a groundbreaking convergence of artificial intelligence and gastrointestinal healthcare. This transformative technology is reshaping the landscape of endoscopic procedures, offering advanced capabilities in detection, diagnosis, and treatment planning.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Precision in Lesion Detection: AI algorithms enhance the precision of lesion detection during endoscopic examinations. This is particularly significant in the early detection of gastrointestinal cancers, providing clinicians with valuable insights for timely intervention. Real-time Decision Support: AI systems provide real-time decision support during endoscopic procedures, assisting healthcare professionals in identifying abnormalities, classifying findings, and making informed decisions about further diagnostic or therapeutic actions. Efficiency in Polyp Characterization: AI algorithms excel in the characterization of polyps, offering improved accuracy in distinguishing between benign and potentially malignant lesions. This contributes to more precise treatment planning and reduces the need for unnecessary interventions. Advancements in Endoscopic Imaging: Integration of AI with endoscopic imaging technologies, such as high-definition and magnification endoscopy, enhances the clarity and quality of visualizations. This, in turn, improves the diagnostic accuracy of gastrointestinal conditions.

Innovations Shaping the AI in Endoscopy Market:

Deep Learning Algorithms: Deep learning algorithms form the backbone of AI in endoscopy, allowing systems to analyze vast datasets and learn intricate patterns. These algorithms contribute to the nuanced interpretation of endoscopic images. Virtual Chromoendoscopy Techniques: Virtual chromoendoscopy, facilitated by AI, enhances visualization by simulating traditional chromoendoscopy without the need for contrast agents. This innovation provides additional information for improved lesion detection and characterization. Integration with Robotic Endoscopy: The synergy between AI and robotic endoscopy is unlocking new possibilities in procedural precision. AI-powered robotic systems can navigate complex anatomies and perform tasks with a level of dexterity that complements human skills. Automated Report Generation: AI streamlines the reporting process by automatically generating detailed reports based on endoscopic findings. This not only saves time for healthcare professionals but also contributes to standardized documentation.

Benefits of AI in Endoscopy:

Early Detection of Gastrointestinal Cancers: AI's ability to detect subtle abnormalities facilitates the early identification of gastrointestinal cancers, leading to timely interventions and improved patient outcomes. Personalized Treatment Plans: AI contributes to the development of personalized treatment plans by providing comprehensive insights into lesion characteristics. This enables clinicians to tailor interventions based on individual patient profiles. Enhanced Efficiency in Endoscopic Procedures: The efficiency gains achieved through AI in endoscopy result in streamlined procedures, reduced procedural times, and increased throughput in healthcare settings. Continuous Learning and Improvement: AI systems continuously learn and adapt to evolving datasets, improving their diagnostic accuracy over time. This adaptive learning contributes to ongoing advancements in endoscopic diagnostics.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: The integration of AI in endoscopy raises concerns about data security and patient privacy. Opportunities exist for robust data governance frameworks and secure AI deployment practices. Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR): Seamless integration with EHR systems is essential for harnessing the full potential of AI in endoscopy. Opportunities lie in developing interoperable solutions that enhance the accessibility and usability of AI-generated insights. Training and Education for Healthcare Professionals: To fully leverage AI capabilities, healthcare professionals require comprehensive training and education. Opportunities exist for collaborative initiatives between technology providers and healthcare institutions to enhance AI proficiency among practitioners.

Future Outlook:

The AI in Endoscopy Market is poised for exponential growth as technological innovations and clinical applications continue to expand. AI is set to become an indispensable tool in the endoscopist's armamentarium, revolutionizing how gastrointestinal conditions are diagnosed and treated.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Others GLOBAL AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT Products Services GLOBAL AI IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Others

Conclusion:

AI in endoscopy is ushering in a new era of precision and efficiency in gastrointestinal healthcare. As the market matures, the seamless integration of AI with endoscopic procedures holds the promise of improved patient outcomes and a paradigm shift in how gastrointestinal conditions are managed.

