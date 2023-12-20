Outdoor Clothing Market Size to Exceed USD 23.6 billion By 2031, with a Robust CAGR of 5.6%| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global outdoor clothing market was projected to attain US$ 13.9 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to garner a 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to attain US$ 23.6 billion by 2031.

Consumers choose natural materials over synthetic materials for apparel because they are more comfortable. Outdoor clothing firms are breaking into new markets by utilizing e-commerce platforms.

Grab Sample Of The Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54528

It is anticipated that the demand for outdoor clothing products would grow internationally as outdoor activities become more popular worldwide and as e-commerce activities develop.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Stylish outdoor clothing that is lightweight, waterproof, and warm in extremely hot weather is what modern customers are more likely to choose than robust gear.

Producers are employing innovative technologies to create outdoor clothing for their customers.

Innovative apparel items like pressure technology, which increases the user's muscular strength and oxygen delivery to the body, aid in achieving ideal pressure.

These clothes can also regulate the moisture content and temperature, creating a microclimate inside the skin and fabric.

The growing popularity of "techwear," or outdoor clothing that blends fashion and utility, is driving the market's expansion.

Market Trends for Outdoor Clothing

The outdoor clothing market is divided into two segments based on material type: synthetic and natural. Producers of outdoor travel gear are concentrating on incorporating more natural fibers in their products. End customers are starting to favor outdoor and hiking apparel made of cotton, silk, wool, and jute more and more. Natural textiles are not only eco-friendly and fashionable, but also multipurpose and durable.

When it comes to strength, flexibility, and softness, natural fiber surpasses conventional fiber. The expansion of the textile industry has been significantly impacted by rising cotton output in India, China, and the United States. Market participants are still attempting to reduce their adverse effects on the environment by manufacturing outdoor clothes from eco-friendly materials.

Market players are still attempting to reduce their adverse effects on the environment by manufacturing outdoor clothes from eco-friendly materials. Producers are putting more effort into creating items that are both stylish and cozy for customers. Customers are searching for the top low-cost outdoor gear brands that provide high-quality outdoor clothes. To reach a large consumer base, the top European outdoor clothing businesses are selling their merchandise online.

Market for Outdoor Clothing: Regional Outlook

The outdoor clothing market was controlled by North America globally. The market in the area is expected to expand in the near future; in 2021, it was estimated to be worth US$ 4.2 billion. In 2021, American consumers spent up to US$ 33.2 billion at gyms, fitness centers, and other establishments on eco-friendly outdoor clothing that was practical and comfortable.

In addition, the increasing number of hiking routes being built in the United States, which are used by many climbers, is promoting the outdoor clothing trend both nationally and regionally.

The outdoor clothing market with the rapid rate of growth is Asia Pacific. This is due to customers in emerging nations like India, China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore having more purchasing power and being prepared to shell out money for cozy outdoor clothing.

Numerous foreign businesses are also able to market and sell their goods in these economies because of this aspect. For example, Timberland LLC, an American outdoor clothing brand, collaborates with Myntra, an Indian e-commerce platform, to provide its items online in India.

For Customization Of The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=54528

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Columbia Sportswear Columbia Sportswear unveiled Omni-HeatTM Infinity in September 2021, marking the advancement in thermal-reflective warmth.

The new gold metallic lining material for the Omni-Heat Infinity technology features a pattern created scientifically to improve warmth and breathability.

This innovation expands upon the original NASA-inspired Omni-HeatTM idea, which employs microscopic silver dots to reflect heat and regulate body temperature without impairing breathing or gaining weight.

More than 80 different designs of coats, boots, and accessories are offered using the proprietary technology. Hanesbrands Inc. Hanesbrands Inc. and Belle International signed a license deal in February 2021 to launch a range of accessories and shoes under the Champion brand for Chinese customers.

Global Outdoor Clothing Market: Key Players

The majority of the companies are making large investments in thorough research and development, mostly to develop environmentally friendly products. Prominent players also use mergers, acquisitions, and product portfolio growth as important tactics. The following companies are well-known participants in the global outdoor clothing:

Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Company

Hanesbrands Inc.

VF Corporation

Hugo Boss AG

Mizuno Corporation

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Under Armour Inc.

Patagonia, Inc.

Timberland LLC

Global Outdoor Clothing Market Segmentation

Product Type

Top Wear

Shirts & T-Shirts

Jackets & Hoodies

Bottom Wear

Trousers

Shorts

Leggings & Tights

Coveralls

Others

Material

Natural

Cotton

Wool

Leather

Others

Synthetic

Nylon

Polyester

Others

End User

Men

Women

Kids

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

Company Website

E-commerce Website

Offline

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54528

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Snail Beauty Products Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Craft Rum Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com