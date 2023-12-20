Martin Glensbjerg takes up new position at ChemoMetec

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 248

20 December 2023





Martin Glensbjerg takes up a new role in ChemoMetec

COO and deputy chairman of the board Martin Glensbjerg has decided to step down in ChemoMetec to pass the baton on to the next generation.

From 1 February 2024 until the end of 2024, he will act as Senior Advisor with reference to CEO Rasmus Kofoed. Martin Glensbjerg continues as deputy chairman of the board. In his new role, Martin Glensbjerg will, among other things, participate in the update of ChemoMetec's strategy and also contribute to ensuring a successful anchoring and launch of the upcoming new products, including XcytoMatic 40 and XcytoMatic 30.

At the same time, Martin Helbo Behrens, Deputy COO, is appointed COO, and Bo Melholt Nielsen, Physicist & Project Manager, Chief R&D Officer. Both Martin Helbo Behrens and Bo Melholt Nielsen have been employed at ChemoMetec for a number of years. Before joining as Deputy COO earlier this year, Martin Helbo Behrens was CFO and COO in ChemoMetec's American subsidiary and was part of Group Finance before that. Bo Melholt Nielsen has a strong academic and professional background in physics, especially quantum optics, and as project manager for the development of XcytoMatic 40 and XcytoMatic 30 he has been a significant driving force behind the development of the new generation of products.

Martin Glensbjerg was one of three co-founders when ChemoMetec was established in 1997, and since then he has held a leading position in the company and has made a significant contribution to ensuring that ChemoMetec has today achieved an attractive global market position.

In connection with Martin Glensbjerg's decision chairman of the board, Niels Thestrup, says: "Martin has played a very special role in ChemoMetec, and his eye for combining innovation and business has been a decisive element in building a well-functioning business model – and for the possibility to grow from a start-up to a largecap company. I understand Martin's decision and the background to it. Over a period of time, we have developed several new products which will be launched in the coming period, and we are thus moving into a new phase in the company's life. With the new generation of leaders and exciting products, it is our ambition to ensure ChemoMetec an even stronger position in existing markets and at the same time provide ChemoMetec the opportunity to move into new attractive markets".





