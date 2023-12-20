Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone, Inc. Executes US Air Force Contract Phase 1 SBIR Award for Dual-Purpose Technology





ZenaDrone is now a revenue producing venture and the company is expecting major revenue streams in 2024

CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its subsidiary company, ZenaDrone, Inc. has executed the SBIR award contract that focused on ZenaDrone’s flagship drone, the ZenaDrone 1000 technology, to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The Company is meeting with the Air Force high-ranking personnel this week as part of the planning sessions. This is a major event that advances the company to the next level and provides it with more resources. ZenaDrone is now a revenue producing venture and the company is expecting major revenue streams in 2024. The company is focused on getting to phase 2 in the next 90 days, which is a contract award up to $1.2 million.

“We are ecstatic to win in the Phase I of the SBIR Awards and receive the funding to further improve and upgrade the ZenaDrone 1000 technology, which is geared towards serving and addressing the needs of the Air Force and US Defense Department,” commented Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc. and ZenaDrone, Inc.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on December 15, 2023, Epazz ZenaDrone, Inc. has started its journey in creating and providing innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is multi-purpose technology that can be used for both military and civilian applications. It is designed to be a reliable and cost-effective solution for the US Air Force and other defense departments. The drone is equipped with advanced sensors and cameras that can be used to detect and identify objects in the air, on the ground, and in the water. It also has the capability to detect and track moving targets, as well as provide real-time situational awareness.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is also designed to be a reliable and cost-effective solution for civilian applications. It can be used for search and rescue operations, surveillance, and mapping. It can also be used for agricultural applications, such as crop monitoring and precision agriculture.

