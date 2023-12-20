Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Procalcitonin Tests Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Procalcitonin testing provides a means for distinguishing bacterial from viral infection and monitoring the efficacy of antibiotic treatment. However, such tests are not used exclusively for sepsis patients. Procalcitonin may be used for patients with Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTI), bacterial Pneumonia, or for monitoring potential infection of patients requiring mechanical ventilation.

Respiratory infections including various pneumonia are the most common cause of sepsis, and ventilated patients may also be septic in addition to other comorbidities. Due to the non-mutually exclusive nature of these conditions, sepsis has been chosen as the primary disease state and indication for this market model. All other indications requiring procalcitonin testing are intended to be covered under "Other Indications" on each country tab within this model.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Procalcitonin Test and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Procalcitonin Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from2015- 2033.

Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Procalcitonin Tests market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Procalcitonin Tests market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific MedTech regulatory landscape.

The model will enable you to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Procalcitonin Tests market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Procalcitonin Tests market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Procalcitonin Tests market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Procalcitonin Tests market from 2015-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Companies covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

DiaSorin

bioMerieux

Siemens Healthineers

Quidelortho

Diazyme Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



This model is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Procalcitonin Tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

