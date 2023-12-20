Global Cell Separation Market Report 2024-2030 - Market Forecasted to Surpass USD 17 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advances in Cancer and Stem Cell Research

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Separation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technique (Surface Marker, Filtration), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Application (Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research), Product, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell separation market size is expected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.94% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, such as recombinant therapeutic proteins, is anticipated to boost market growth. The key players focus on the development & commercialization of advanced products to cater to the needs of researchers and healthcare professionals, which is projected to drive the demand for cell isolation products in the near future.

The usage of cellular therapies is increasing for the treatment of prominent diseases, including neurological diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and renal, skeletal, & autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, & Crohn's disease.



In recent years, there has been an increase in funding from government organizations for cell-based research owing to its ability to treat & manage conditions, such as cancer and other chronic diseases. The global market witnessed an upward momentum during the pandemic. For instance, in 2020, Seattle Children's Research Institute's researchers used immunoprecipitation, identified by flow cytometry (IP-FCM) test, to study the immune response of COVID-19-infected patients. As per the experiment, blood samples were collected from 24 COVID-19-positive patients to compare with blood samples of 30 healthy individuals, and the compared samples were run through the IP-FCM test.Furthermore, increasing investments and government funding have helped boost the availability of technologically advanced processes for cell isolation & biopharmaceutical production. These advancements have resulted in an increased demand for cell separation procedures, thus propelling the market growth.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals

Increasing government funding for cell-based research

Growing focus on personalized medicine

Market Restraints



High cost of cell isolation products

Market Opportunities



Growth in biopharmaceutical outsourcing industry

Developing countries provide untapped markets for multinational players

Market Challenges



Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes for Cell Isolation/Separation

Cell Separation Market Report Highlights

The consumables product type segment held a major revenue share of 61.94% in 2023. The increasing investments in R&D by biopharmaceutical and biotech companies are a major factor propelling the segment growth

The biomolecule isolation application segment held the largest share of 29.5% in 2023 since it is a pivotal step in research on cancer, HIV, and other autoimmune diseases

The human cell type segment is anticipated to have a significant growth rate of 12.47% during the forecast period. The fast growth is due to the rising focus on human and cancer stem cell research and varied applications of isolated human cells

The centrifugation technique type segment held the highest market share of 42.3% in 2023. The availability of various centrifuges provides technicians with a wide range of options catering to their specific needs

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 39.8% in 2023 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, increasing development of vaccines and therapeutics, along with advanced healthcare infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Cell Separation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Cell Separation Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Cell Separation Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Consumables

4.2.2. Reagents, kits, media, and sera

4.2.3. Beads

4.2.4. Disposables

4.3. Instruments

4.3.2. Centrifuges

4.3.3. Flow cytometers

4.3.4. Filtration systems

4.3.5. Magnetic-activated cell separator systems



Chapter 5. Cell Type Business Analysis

5.1. Cell Separation Market: Cell Type Movement Analysis

5.2. Human Cells

5.3. Animal Cells



Chapter 6. Technique Business Analysis

6.1. Cell Separation Market: Technique Movement Analysis

6.2. Centrifugation

6.3. Surface Marker

6.4. Filtration



Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis

7.1. Cell Separation Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2. Biomolecule Isolation

7.3. Cancer Research

7.4. Stem Cell Research

7.5. Tissue Regeneration

7.6. In vitro Diagnostics

7.7. Therapeutics



Chapter 8. End-use Business Analysis

8.1. Cell Separation Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

8.2. Research Laboratories and Institutes

8.3. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4. Cell Banks

8.5. Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies



Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis

9.1. Cell Separation Market Share By Region, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 10. COMPANY PROFILES

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

BD

Terumo

Danaher

Stemcell Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Corning

Akadeum Life Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6c95y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.