North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.07917 for each Preferred share ($0.950 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for December 29, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.04 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.75 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $26.79.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A) $0.07917 Record Date: December 29, 2023 Payable Date: January 10, 2024

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com