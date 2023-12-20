Lynx Air announces summer network expansion, adding service to Boston and San Francisco from Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lynx Air (Lynx) announced another summer network expansion, offering service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), providing new ultra-affordable options to these popular US destinations.



Lynx will add Boston as its newest US destination starting on March 28, 2024, followed by San Francisco on May 3, 2024. At that point, Lynx will be operating more than 10,000 seats per week to and from the United States from Toronto.

Tickets to these new destinations go on sale today, and the fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $129* one way Toronto to/from Boston, including taxes and fees and from $159 one way to/from San Francisco. To celebrate, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 25 per cent off all transborder routes. The sale will run starting on December 20, 2023, ending at 11:59 PM EDT on December 21, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code: LYNXUSA. For complete details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

“Adding Boston and San Francisco to our ever-expanding network is a significant milestone for our airline,” said Vijay Bathija, Chief Commercial Officer of Lynx. “We are proud to offer an ultra-affordable link to connect the Toronto area market to both the US east and west coast. Our strategy is to fly to destinations where airfares are historically high, and low-cost options are limited. By offering ultra-affordable fares, we aim to inspire more Canadians to travel to see their favorite people and places.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Lynx to Boston,” said Massport Interim CEO and Aviation Director Ed Freni. “This new route to Toronto will give our passengers more options for both business and leisure travel to Canada.”

“This new service offers San Francisco Bay Area travelers an exciting new way to visit Canada with exceptional value,” said San Francisco International Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “We look forward to sharing our world-class airport experience with Lynx customers and are confident this new service will be a success.”

Lynx’s Toronto-Boston Schedule

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 28-Mar-24

Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) 28-Mar-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) 22-Apr-24 Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) 22-Apr-24 Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Lynx’s Toronto-San Francisco Schedule

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 03-May-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) 03-May-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) 11-Jun-24 Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday/Sunday Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) 11-Jun-24 Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday/Sunday San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Please visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

