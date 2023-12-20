Siyata Receives First Order for SD7 Handsets in Higher Education

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced that it has received an order from a top-ranked regional university located in the Midwest for its SD7 Push-to-Talk (PTT) handsets and related accessories.



This is the Company’s first order from a higher education institution, expanding its presence beyond local school districts in the education vertical. The order is expected to be delivered before year end, 2023.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, “Our SD7 handsets will be used by the campus security team of a higher education institution to help keep team members connected as they work to keep students safe. Campus safety is a top priority across the country, particularly amidst the recent rise in student protests. A tragic outcome can come down to whether schools have the appropriate communication tools to enable collaboration and immediate action at the time of a crisis. It is essential to equip security personnel with a clear, reliable and secure communication solution. With our SD7 handsets deployed over a nationwide tier-1 cellular network, this university will have the tools it needs to communicate across the organization. Higher education represents an attractive opportunity for our solutions and we have a growing pipeline of opportunities in this market, hence we are making it a priority for 2024.”

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

