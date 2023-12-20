Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05058 per Equity share. The distribution is payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as of December 29, 2023.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on December 29, 2023 will receive a dividend of $0.05058 per share based on the VWAP of $6.07 payable on January 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.13 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

 Great West Lifeco Inc.TELUS Corporation
Bank of MontrealLoblaw Companies LimitedThe Bank of Nova Scotia
BCE Inc.National Bank of CanadaThe Toronto-Dominion Bank
CIBCOvintiv Inc.Thomson Reuters Corporation
CI Financial Corp.Power Corporation of CanadaTMX Group Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc.Royal Bank of CanadaTransAlta Corporation
Enbridge Inc.Sun Life Financial Inc.TC Energy Corporation
   
   
Distribution Details  
   
Equity Share (DS) $0.05058
   
Record Date: December 29, 2023
   
Payable Date: January 10, 2024
   

                

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443dividendselect15.cominfo@quadravest.com