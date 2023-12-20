Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05058 per Equity share. The distribution is payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as of December 29, 2023.



Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on December 29, 2023 will receive a dividend of $0.05058 per share based on the VWAP of $6.07 payable on January 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.13 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation Bank of Montreal Loblaw Companies Limited The Bank of Nova Scotia BCE Inc. National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank CIBC Ovintiv Inc. Thomson Reuters Corporation CI Financial Corp. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc. Cenovus Energy Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation Enbridge Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.05058 Record Date: December 29, 2023 Payable Date: January 10, 2024