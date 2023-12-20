MKS Instruments Commits to Reduce Carbon Emissions

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that it has committed to reduce its combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 from its 2022 baseline, according to criteria established by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). MKS is also continuing to evaluate the Scope 3 emissions targets best suited to its business. Once MKS determines its Scope 3 emissions targets, MKS will submit all of these climate goals to SBTi to be validated against SBTi guidance.



John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “At MKS, we are committed to furthering global decarbonization efforts, and we support the mission of the SBTi to help companies align with efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. Reaching global climate goals is a vital issue and we are dedicated to taking significant steps to reduce our impact on the environment.”

MKS’ 2023 Environmental, Social, Governance Report is available for download via this link: MKS-ESGReport-2023.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding MKS’ environmental goals. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein as a result of various important factors, including the factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations:

David Ryzhik

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (978) 557-5180

Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com