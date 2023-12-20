NEC X Forges Strategic Partnership with “lotsful” to Amplify Skilled Talent Access, Bolstering Support for Startups

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEC X, Inc., the pioneering venture studio backed by NEC’s world-class technological innovation and expertise, today announced its strategic partnership with Persol Innovation Co., Ltd., operator of the side job matching service "lotsful,” to propel the synergistic integration of top-tier side job professionals with startups in NEC X’s venture studio program, Elev X! This collaborative effort will streamline and accelerate the establishment of innovative ventures, facilitating a more efficient business creation process.



lotsful boasts a diverse pool of professionals from premier Japanese companies who, while excelling in their primary roles, also contribute advanced skills through their concurrent side jobs. With the robust support of lotsful and NEC X, startups will gain access to a vast array of skilled professionals spanning design, product development, sales, marketing and the digital domain. This strategic partnership offers a pragmatic solution to the cost challenges of hiring in the fiercely competitive U.S. market. By harnessing the advanced skills of Japanese talent, startups can benefit from high-quality and cost-effective expertise, fostering the seamless establishment of new businesses.

“At lotsful, we have observed a significant increase in the registration of active corporate employees, driven not solely through financial motives, but by the desire to enhance their careers and skills through engaging in side jobs for valuable experiences,” said Midori Tanaka, representative of lotsful. “This initiative not only fosters the creation of new ventures but also actively contributes to the cultivation of global talent. By partnering side job professionals with startups, we aim to build an ecosystem that gives rise to globally competitive businesses and skilled professionals. Entrepreneurs now have a golden opportunity to tap into a pool of motivated, highly skilled individuals poised to contribute to global business success.”

“I am thrilled to witness the evolution of Japan's personnel system, historically recognized for its distinctive lifelong employment system,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO, NEC X. “Our collaboration uniquely positions top-skilled professionals from leading companies in Japan to bolster our U.S. startups, notably through the Elev X! program, scaling both developmental and post-development phases. This strategic initiative is designed to enhance our startups' success, offering these professionals a chance for career development while making significant contributions to our growing ventures.”

NEC X is currently accepting applications for its flagship program, “Elev X! Ignite Batch11” until December 31. Entrepreneurs interested in Batch 11 should apply from its program application page. To learn more about the Elev X! Program and its benefits for startups, visit https://elev-x.com.

About NEC X

NEC X, Inc. offers its Venture Studio Program “Elev X!” to empower startup founders to elevate their ideas into dynamic tech-driven ventures. Building on the strength of NEC Corporation’s technologies, NEC X helps founders swiftly launch and magnify their business scale. Strategically located in Silicon Valley, the company taps into the heart of the startup ecosystem and remains at the forefront of the high-technology market. Discover more at https://nec-x.com or by emailing contact-us@nec-x.com.

About lotsful

lotsful is a cutting-edge, innovative talent-matching agency service based in Tokyo, Japan. It specializes in connecting skilled professionals, who are often not discoverable through general recruitment channels, with companies like startups striving to realize their visions. By facilitating these connections via side jobs, lotsful swiftly leads business and organizational development challenges towards success. For more information, visit https://lotsful.jp/brand/lp.