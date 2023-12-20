Accuris Names Mitchell Rowe as Chief Revenue Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accuris, a leader in engineering workflow solutions, today announced that Mitchell Rowe, an international sales leader with 25 years of experience building and growing successful software sales teams, has been named the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

As CRO, Rowe will oversee the strategy and performance of all revenue-generating teams at Accuris, including global sales, customer experience, and marketing. An engineer by training, Rowe brings a wealth of knowledge around engineering workflow challenges and the best solutions to address them.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mitch as our Chief Revenue Officer,” said Claude Pumilia, Accuris CEO. “He has a long and successful track record of leading sales teams across regions, helping them develop and sustain creative go-to-market strategies. Mitch’s expertise will help Accuris transform our solution-selling capabilities, deliver more value to engineers and their firms, and ensure that our partner ecosystem continues to thrive.”





Prior to joining Accuris, Rowe was CRO at LogRhythm, an information security technology company. Previously, he held sales leadership roles at both public and private equity-backed firms, including Ivanti (a Clearlake Capital portfolio company), LANDESK (a Thoma Bravo portfolio company), Pitney Bowes, and Infor. He began his career as an applications engineer and worked for 12 years in factory automation software in the semiconductor industry. Rowe is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and lived and worked in Asia for more than eight years.

“As Accuris begins its most exciting chapter, I'm honored to help the company usher in a new phase of growth,” said Rowe. “I look forward to working with our colleagues and investors at KKR to redefine what success looks like for our company, our partners, and the engineers who rely on Accuris solutions every day.”

About Accuris

Accuris is an engineering-focused technology company that drives $500MM in annual recurring revenue through AI-powered data and workflow solutions. For over 60 years, engineers have relied on our data and technology to innovate and solve problems, reducing their ideation time by 70% and eliminating product and process failures by up to 5 times. We work with over 6,000 global customers and 650,000 engineering end users in over 100 countries and dozens of industries – including aerospace and defense, energy, sustainability, construction, architecture and more. Accuris partners with 400+ Standards Development Organizations to support their non-profit mission, streamlining your access to 2.3 million engineering standards for innovation and progress across the globe. Accuris brings you technology with the knowledge built in – so you can build a better world.

