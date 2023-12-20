Priori Announces Artificial Intelligence Powered Scout Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, today announced the latest version of its award-winning product, Scout, is now powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). With Scout’s AI launch, legal teams can unlock even more valuable data and insights about their trusted law firm relationships and elevate their decision-making processes for outside counsel hiring, law firm panel management and rate reviews.



“AI is profoundly changing the way legal professionals work,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder, Priori. “Using AI to power Scout allows for a more seamless integration of in-house and law firm data, including better search and matching. These capabilities empower companies to find the best legal talent for their need at that moment with minimal friction, taking administrative tasks off of our users’ plates and freeing them up to spend more time on strategic tasks that deliver business value. We are thrilled to be partnering with Hearst, Marsh McLennan and other Fortune 500 companies to bring the first AI-based outside counsel data platform to the market.”

How it Works

Scout automates the process of managing a law firm panel and interaction with outside counsel by centralizing knowledge, structuring data from disparate sources and surfacing insights in an easy-to-use, searchable platform. Using Scout, legal teams can better understand their outside counsel’s experience, rates, expertise, engagement history and more. To achieve this, Scout connects internal data on law firm experience and expertise, e-billing and performance, enriches the information with public data sources and uses AI to aggregate and organize that data to make it “decision grade.”

Legal departments find many benefits with Scout, including:

Centralizing key information about outside counsel relationships. Law departments can get as granular as they like with data points, including combining information from billing systems, expertise and experience data, internal reviews and more.

Clearly surfacing impactful data, such as performance reviews. Scout enables and tracks internal reviews of attorneys and firms, presenting them in a clear visual interface and preserving institutional knowledge.

Quickly finding best-fit firms for new matters. Legal departments can compare key decision-making factors to optimize legal spend and align hiring with important internal initiatives (e.g., panel management, rate review processes or diversity certifications).



“Scout creates a new category of legal department software that broadens and deepens in-house team's relationships with their external counsel,” commented An Trotter, Senior Director of Operations, Office of the General Counsel, Hearst. “We use the platform to quickly and effectively identify best-fit attorneys for new legal work and manage our rate review process, saving an estimated 325 hours annually.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s expansion of its services, adding legal operations professionals to its industry-leading global marketplace. Since its founding, Priori has continuously responded to the needs of its clients, adding ALSPs and other “New Law” companies in 2021. Now, Priori Marketplace’s expansion integrates legal operations providers into the company’s transparent legal marketplace that serves clients who want to compare a wide range of legal services providers.

Awards & Recognition

Over the past year, Priori has been recognized for the impact Scout is making in legal departments across the country and within the legal ecosystem. Below are a few examples of this recognition:

Priori won New Law Company of the Year at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards for Scout

at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards for Scout The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards named Priori Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year

Buying Legal Council honored Priori and Hearst on Scout with their Collaboration Award

The Financial Times noted Priori’s impact on transforming legal services in their Accelerating Business Special Report

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to thousands of attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 70 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies. Scout takes the hypergranular searching and matching capabilities of Priori Marketplace and leverages them to create a new platform for outside counsel management. Combining Marketplace’s proprietary technology with AI creates efficiencies and delivers unprecedented insights for Scout users.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company, one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .