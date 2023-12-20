Multi-Tenant Data Center Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Market Set to Witness Notable Growth, Forecasted to Reach $51.7 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Tenant Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multi-tenant data center market size reached US$ 33.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 51.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2022-2028.







Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, rising internet penetration into daily activities and the growing adoption of the software-defined data center (SDDCs) are also driving the market growth. MTDCs aid in overcoming the limitations of physical and organizational boundaries between the service providers and multiple enterprises. They are also used in healthcare centers to manage patients' records and health monitoring and laboratory systems.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of green data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious regarding the levels of carbon emissions into the environment and are widely adopting multi-tenant green data center facilities. Other factors, including increasing upgradation of existing data center facilities, along with significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global multi-tenant data center market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on solution type, application, organization size and end use industry.



Breakup by Solution Type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Breakup by Application:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has analysed the competitive landscape of the market with the following key players:

AT&T

CentriLogic

CenturyLink

Digital Realty Trust

Equinix

Fujitsu

Global Switch

HCL Technologies

IBM

Internap

NTT Communications

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the global multi-tenant data center market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global multi-tenant data center market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global multi-tenant data center market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global multi-tenant data center market?

What is the breakup of the global multi-tenant data center market based on the organization size?

What are the key regions in the global multi-tenant data center market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global multi-tenant data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $51.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Multi-Tenant Data Center Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution Type

6.1 Retail Colocation

6.2 Wholesale Colocation



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Public Cloud

7.2 Private Cloud



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.2 Large Enterprises



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 IT and Telecom

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Government and Defense

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Retail



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

