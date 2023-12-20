New to The Street Re-signs PetVivo Holdings, Inc. for another 12-Month TV Media Series; Agreement Includes Commercials and Billboard Ads

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Corp.'s business TV show, New to The Street, announces re-signing PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) to a new 12-month media series contract. The agreement calls for the continuation of filming and broadcasting tailored interviews and commercials and streaming digital billboard aids throughout key locations in New York City.



New to The Street's TV Host Jane King will continue to provide in-depth interviews with PETV's John Lai, CEO/President, about the fundamental ongoings at the Company, in particular the expansion, growth, and acceptance of the Spryng™ with OsteoCushion Technology ("Spryng") product line for horses, dogs, and cats. Spryng™ is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device composed of a naturally derived matrix of building proteins that mimic collagen tissue. The efficacy and safety of using Spryng™ show it can be an excellent, non-invasive alternative in animal healthcare management, significantly improving pets with lameness, joint pains, and osteoarthritis. A treatment delivered by a veterinarian, the Spryng™ injection, can show positive results for approximately 12 months or longer on pets with osteoarthritis.

Monthly, each show airs on New to The Street's televised outlets on FOX Business Network and http://www.bloomberg.com/ as sponsored programs and on the website www.newtothestreet.com. In addition, New to The Street will feature PETV on "Bloomberg Originals," airing as a sponsored programming. "Bloomberg Originals" streams on several platforms and airs during primetime and weekend slots on Bloomberg TV, BTV+, and Bloomberg.com.

"PetVivo has forged a steadfast alliance with New to The Street for over five years, reaping the rewards of consistent and impactful media coverage, including substantial exposure through iconic outdoor channels. Our growth trajectory spans all 50 states, and in 2024, we anticipate further gains by strategically aligning with the expanding New to The Street nationwide television audience, amplifying the brand presence of Spryng™. The synergy between PetVivo and New to The Street sets the stage for continued success and heightened visibility in the years ahead," states John Lai ,CEO, President and Director of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

With over 600 veterinary clinics in 49 states, Spryng™ is becoming more recognized as a viable and affordable pet treatment. Veterinary medical journals, keynote presenters and veterinarians talk about Spryng™ at conferences and trade shows. Management continues to grow its marketing efforts, expecting more veterinarians to adopt it as a front-line treatment. By getting veterinarians and others knowledgeable about published results, data, and real-life successes in animals, the Company can continue to educate many that the 30-year therapies and surgeries currently in use are not working while showing the numerous benefits of using Spryng™.

Vince Caruso, CEO / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited about having PETV on the show for another 12-part media series. Pet owners and veterinarians are learning more about PETV's Spryng™ product from John Lai's comprehensive interviews that New to The Street airs. I have had pet owners who have contacted me asking how to find Spryng™ for their pets. PETV has an intellectual property portfolio of 20 patents, 10 of which are USA patents. Viewers can tune in to learn more about PETV's successes as the Company's storyline evolves."

Throughout 2024, New to The Street's TV interviews with PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) management will air, airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV, as sponsored programs with forthcoming show announcements "To Be Announced."

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

