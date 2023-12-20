Telehealth Market Growth and Forecasts to 2033 With In-Depth Analysis of Healthcare IT Sector

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New research provides comprehensive insights into the ever-evolving Telehealth market, with detailed trends and forecasts through till 2033. This data encompasses a range of market segments, uncovering key shifts in healthcare IT and the significant impact of COVID-19 on Telehealth services utilization.

The study delves into the substantial increase of Telehealth usage during the global pandemic, with 2020 seeing about a 38-fold jump from the previous year. Despite a stabilization after the initial wave, the adoption of telemedicine remains significantly elevated, continuing to transform patient care access and healthcare affordability.

This model aligns with the projections from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that anticipate healthcare expenditure will represent 19.4% of the GDP by 2027, growing at an average of 5.5 percent annually. The report highlights the critical role of Telehealth in shifting towards cost-effective healthcare delivery without compromising quality.

The insights are grounded in thorough methodologies, integrating demand and supply-side primary sources such as Key Opinion Leaders and various real-world data sources like government and proprietary databases.

The research covers an extensive range of countries, including but not limited to, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and emerging markets like Brazil, China, and India. The granularity of the data provides an excellent tool for entities operating within the Telehealth market or considering entry.

The forecast model is a crucial resource for constructing informed business strategies, facilitating stakeholders in tracking device sales and navigating the competitive landscape to enhance market positioning and optimize sales and marketing dynamics.

Global Telehealth Market Poised for Continued Expansion Post-COVID

The post-COVID era is witnessing a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, with Telehealth at the forefront, offering unprecedented market opportunities for growth and innovation. Stakeholders are encouraged to explore the trajectories of Telehealth to maximize their strategic engagements in this rapidly evolving domain.

