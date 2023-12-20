2023 Salt Sculpture Art Festival: Embrace Cuteness with Sanrio Stars on Your Tainan 400 Adventure

Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

2023 Salt Sculpture Art Festival-Distinguished guest celebrated the opening ceremony

The "2023 Salt Sculpture Art Festival" will grandly open from December 16th at Qigu Salt Mountain and the Qigu Visitor Center to celebrate Tainan's 400th anniversary. As a special highlight for this occasion, the organizers have invited three beloved Sanrio characters: Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Gudetama, to join in the festivities. Now in its 12th year, the "Salt Sculpture Art Festival" is being held in the winter for the first time to coincide with the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Tainan. The festival will run from December 16th to March 10th, spanning major holidays such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, and Lantern Festival. Everyone is invited to immerse themselves in the adorable world of Sanrio characters and experience the white romantic atmosphere of Yunlin and Chiayi during this special occasion.

On the 16th, the opening ceremony of the 'Salt Sculpture Art Festival' was officiated by Mr. Hsu Tsung-Min, Director of Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration under the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Mr. Lee Chieh-Han, Vice President of Taiyen Biotech Co., Ltd., as well as representatives from Tainan City, local community associations, and the Sanrio stars, marking the official commencement of the event.



2023 Salt Sculpture Art Festival-The largest salt sculpture art work「Tainan 400 . Throughout the Ages」

Director Hsu Tsung-Min expressed that this year's salt sculptures have moved from indoor exhibits to the outdoors, offering a richer visual experience and expanding the appreciation of the artworks. The main salt sculpture, "Tainan 400: Throughout the Ages," standing tall at over 5 meters and spanning about 8 meters wide, sets a new record as the largest salt sculpture ever created. It beautifully depicts well-known landmarks such as the Qigu Visitor Center, Chihkan Tower, and Anping Tree House, alongside futuristic attractions like Nankang Science Park and the MRT system, providing a captivating glimpse into Tainan's 400-year history and its vision for the future. Additionally, the first-ever "Anping Old Fort" salt sculpture atop the Qigu Salt Mountain was selected based on votes from over 2,000 netizens. This salt sculpture features the architectural appearance of Anping Old Fort, intertwined with the theme of Tainan's 400th anniversary. On the reverse side, it holds a surprise - a Q-version Hello Kitty and a salt sculpture of local produce, sweet melon. The sweet melon grown in the salt fields boasts a sweetness level of up to 20 degrees and is one of the must-try local specialties. This salt sculpture is only visible after successfully climbing to the summit of the salt mountain, making it a popular destination for Hello Kitty fans and salt sculpture enthusiasts alike. Furthermore, seven unique salt sculptures can be found surrounding the Qigu Salt Mountain, featuring Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Gudetama, as well as the popular "OhBear" from the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. Visitors of all ages are welcome to the "Salt Sculpture Art Festival" to be charmed by these cute and distinctive artworks.





2023 Salt Sculpture Art Festival-

Left 1:Lee Chieh-Han, Vice President of Taiyen Biotech Co., Ltd.、Right 1:Lee Ming-Hsun, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio Taiwan Co., Ltd.、Right 2:Hsu Tsung-Ming, Director of Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration under the Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

In addition, the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration is implementing the "Salute to the Sea - Coastal Cleanup and Maintenance Program." This initiative involves the cleanup of marine debris such as driftwood, oyster racks, and float balls. It aims to promote environmental sustainability and waste reduction, showcasing the core values of sustainable tourism. Using materials from these marine debris, four coastal landscape art installations have been created. The artwork "The Whale：An Insightful Record" is a collaborative effort between artists and local residents. Strings of oyster shells and various-sized float balls symbolize the waves splashing on the sea's surface. The tail of the installation features scattered marine debris, blue and white flip-flops waiting for their owners, and children's toys used to build sandcastles, documenting people's interactions with the ocean. Other installations include "Circle of Life," "The New World Under the Sea," and "Calculations in Love," all carrying themes related to marine waste. This innovative approach transforms discarded marine debris into artistic masterpieces.



2023 Salt Sculpture Art Festival- Marine Debris Landscape Art「Circle of Life」

Continuing the successful collaboration with "Cola Tour" from last year, this year's festival offers a variety of two-day and three-day group tours that combine the Salt Sculpture Art Festival with the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival. Additionally, there are options for a two-day self-guided tour that includes high-speed rail transportation and accommodations in Tainan. Customers who book these packages will receive "Taiwan Good Travel - West Coast Express Train Tickets" and "Tainan City Historical Sites Tourism Discount Vouchers." The first 100 customers to book will enjoy special discounts. Local businesses in the Yunlin-Chiayi area are also offering a range of promotional packages. For more information on these diverse travel options, you can visit the Cola Tour official website to explore Tainan's 400th-anniversary celebration and the magic of the Salt Sculpture Art Festival.

With its captivating visuals and engaging activities, this winter invites everyone to embark on a sweet and savory journey through Tainan's 400th anniversary with the Sanrio stars. Throughout the event, various series of activities are planned to ensure a delightful and entertaining experience for all. For more information on these activities, please visit the "Yunlin-Chiayi, So Much Fun!!!" Facebook fan page.

2023 Salt Sculpture Art Festival 2023 Highlights:

（1）On December 16, 23, and 24, visitors wearing Hello Kitty, Kuromi, or Gudetama-themed clothing or accessories to Qigu Salt Mountain can take a photo with the salt sculptures and upload it to personal Facebook pages, will receive a set of limited-edition commemorative postcards jointly issued by the Salt Sculpture Art Festival and Sanrio, starting at 11:00am each day, with a daily limit of 200 sets. (Location for redemption: Qigu Salt Mountain - Nuo Salt Jar DIY Area Service Counter)

（2）On December 23 and 24, there will be a special "Salt Mountain Light Show" from 17:00 to 20:30 at Qigu Salt Mountain, with the possibility of enjoying a "Night Kite Flying Show" depending on the wind conditions. Experience a romantic white Christmas lighting event without leaving the country.

（3）During the exhibition period, visitors who present the "Salt Sculpture Art Festival Activity Brochure" can exchange it for one "Salt Frost Ice Cream" at the "Qigu Visitor Center - Success Salt Experience Hall" or " Jingzaijiao Tile-paved Salt Fields" while supplies last.

（4）"Birthday Special" promotion: Anyone sharing their birthday with Hello Kitty (November 1st) or the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications' Super Mission Team Leader OhBear (December 3rd) will receive an exquisite salt crystal souvenir, limited to 100 sets, while supplies last. (Location for redemption: Qigu Salt Mountain - Taiwan Salt Biotech Qigu Store Service Counter)

（5）Completing a survey will earn visitors a set of limited-edition commemorative postcards jointly issued by the Salt Sculpture Art Festival and Sanrio, with a limited quantity of 1,000 sets, while supplies last. (Location for redemption: Qigu Salt Mountain - Nuo Salt Jar DIY Area Service Counter)

（6）English and Chinese guided tours will be available during the exhibition period every Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with sessions at Qigu Salt Mountain at 14:00, meeting near the breastfeeding room, and at the Qigu Visitor Center at 15:30, gathering next to the "Endless Life" coastal waste landscape art installation.

（7）Street performances by various street artists will be held on Saturdays and Sundays during the exhibition period at Qigu Salt Mountain.

For more information, follow the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5_c7RAtmtg





