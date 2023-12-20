Corvee Offers Live AI Tax Team Bootcamp

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving small and medium-sized businesses as well as tax and accounting firms, today announces a three-day Artificial Intelligence Tax Team Bootcamp. This event aims to provide guidance to firms on seamlessly transitioning from tax compliance to advisory through the use of AI.



Scheduled to take place Jan. 10-12, 2024, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, the bootcamp will feature leaders in the accounting industry like Canopy Tax, Karbon, Corvee and Instead.

The bootcamp agenda includes:

AI’s impact on the future of the tax industry.

Every step needed to master tax positions for clients like Augusta rule, R&D credits, depreciation and more.

AI programs revolutionizing day-to-day tasks for firms.

Deep dives into industry-leading AI technologies from Karbon and CanopyTax.

Staff training for the transition from compliance to advisory services.

Step-by-step implementation of new AI applications.

Organization structures to deliver on core and advanced tax strategies.

Training and monitoring your staff to shift into an advisory model.

Technology stack needed to deliver services and support staff.

Onboarding to set the right expectations with clients on the first call.

“Our goal for this three-day bootcamp is to elevate attendees to new heights using AI in tax preparation, planning and advisory services,” states Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder, Corvee. “Whether you are a firm owner or a tax team member, this bootcamp will provide insight from the top experts in the nation on how to harness the power of AI to save clients millions on taxes each year.”

Early bird registration is available until Dec. 25. To register, visit https://go.instead.com/bootcamp-ai-tax-team

