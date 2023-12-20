Track Group Reports Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 (“FY23”). In FY23, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $34.5 Million (“M”), a decrease of approximately 6.7% over total revenue of $37.0M for the year ended September 30, 2022 (“FY22”); (ii) FY23 operating loss of ($1.5M) compared to FY22 operating loss of ($2.1M); and (iii) net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($3.4M) in FY23 compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($7.4M) in FY22.

“Notwithstanding the challenges in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, the Company’s recently awarded contracts, growth with existing customers, and our pipeline for new business are more robust than at any other time in my tenure as CEO since January 1, 2018.  Due to a rising trend in bail reform, our new statewide pretrial contract is showing growth, as are some of the other ten (10) new contracts won in FY23. Our expertise supervising high-risk populations uniquely positions us to address bipartisan concerns across the U.S., where bail reform initiatives are taking shape. As these contracts are fully implemented in the next fiscal year, we reiterate that the Company anticipates growth in revenue and operating income,” said Derek Cassell, Track Group’s CEO.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total FY23 revenue of $34.5M was down approximately 6.7% compared to FY22 revenue of $37.0M. The drop in revenue was caused by less activity at customers in the U.S. and Canada offset by increases in revenue for our customer in Chile.
  • Gross profit of $15.3M in FY23 was down approximately 12% compared to FY22 gross profit of $17.4M due to a decrease in revenue, higher device repair costs and nominally higher depreciation and amortization costs offset by lower monitoring center costs, lower communication costs, lower commission costs and lower product sales costs.
  • Operating loss in FY23 of ($1.5M) improved compared to the operating loss of ($2.1M) in FY22. The improvement in net loss in FY23 is primarily due to the impairment charge of $1.7M associated with the discontinuance of two product lines in FY22 and the decrease in depreciation and amortization that resulted from the impairment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for FY23 of $3.8M, compared to $6.6M for FY22 due to the drop in revenue, gross profit and the increase in certain operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in FY23 as a percentage of revenue declined to 11.1%, compared to 18.0% for FY22 for the same reasons.
  • Cash balance of $4.1M for FY23, compared to $5.3M for FY22. The change in cash position was principally due to the reinvestment in monitoring technology, offset by a decrease in net operating assets, mainly accounts receivable and prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets.
  • Net loss attributable to shareholders in FY23 was ($3.4M) compared to net loss of ($7.4M) in FY22, a change principally attributable to the changes in the Company’s operating performance.

Business Outlook

Despite the carryover of challenges created by supply chain delays, the Coronavirus, and the phase-out of our 3G-based cellular devices in the U.S., Track Group remains confident that our reinvestment in technology and the implementation of new programs, which began showing growth in late FY23, will allow us to be well-positioned for a return to growth in FY24.  As a result, the Company’s preliminary outlook for FY24 is as follows: 

  Actual  Outlook 
  FY 2022  FY 2023  FY 2024 
Revenue: $37.0M  $34.5M  $37-40M 
             
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:  18.0%   11.1%   17-19% 
             

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQB exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the “Adjustments”).

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company’s financial results, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

Peter Poli
Chief Financial Officer
peter.poli@trackgrp.com

 
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2023  2022 
Assets      
Current assets:        
Cash $4,057,195  $5,311,104 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $178,095 and $102,570, respectively  4,536,916   6,236,555 
Prepaid expense and deposits  610,440   769,006 
Inventory, net of reserves of $3,772 and $0, respectively  1,286,194   1,053,245 
Other current assets  -   284,426 
Total current assets  10,490,745   13,654,336 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,920,850 and $1,829,588, respectively  115,808   170,329 
Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,348,695 and $5,950,639, respectively  5,187,092   3,624,101 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,430,846 and $14,804,269, respectively  14,157,294   15,661,417 
Goodwill  7,851,466   8,061,002 
Deferred tax asset  -   - 
Other assets  2,442,154   3,509,655 
Total assets $40,244,559  $44,680,840 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity (Deficit)        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,796,712  $2,858,915 
Accrued liabilities  2,571,839   3,042,443 
Current portion of long-term debt  308,417   456,681 
Total current liabilities  5,676,968   6,358,039 
Long-term debt, net of current portion  42,801,165   42,979,243 
Long-term liabilities  259,359   398,285 
Total liabilities  48,737,492   49,735,567 
         
Stockholders equity (deficit):        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,863,758 and 11,863,758 shares outstanding, respectively  1,186   1,186 
Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding  -   - 
Paid in capital  302,597,115   302,437,593 
Accumulated deficit  (309,610,397)  (306,218,889)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,480,837)  (1,274,617)
Total equity (deficit)  (8,492,933)  (5,054,727)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $40,244,559  $44,680,840 
 


TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
 
  2023  2022 
Revenue:        
Monitoring and other related services $33,503,687  $35,768,090 
Product sales and other  972,178   1,200,409 
Total revenue  34,475,865   36,968,499 
         
Cost of revenue:        
Monitoring, products and other related services  15,915,300   16,377,573 
Depreciation and amortization  3,263,490   3,237,970 
Total cost of revenue  19,178,790   19,615,543 
         
Gross profit  15,297,075   17,352,956 
         
Operating expense:        
General & administrative  10,275,695   12,462,931 
Selling & marketing  2,842,661   2,993,749 
Research & development  2,735,060   2,432,448 
Depreciation & amortization  987,472   1,563,729 
Total operating expense  16,840,888   19,452,857 
         
Operating income (loss)  (1,543,813)  (2,099,901)
         
Other income (expense):        
Interest income  272,775   162,975 
Interest expense  (1,960,488)  (1,991,302)
Currency exchange rate gain (loss)  467,868   (1,619,018)
Other income/(expense), net  -   (959,628)
Total other income (expense)  (1,219,845)  (4,406,973)
Net income (loss) before income taxes  (2,763,658)  (6,506,874)
Income tax expense  627,850   883,488 
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders  (3,391,508)  (7,390,362)
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (206,220)  (220,268)
Comprehensive income (loss) $(3,597,728) $(7,610,630)
Net income (loss) per share basic:        
Net income (loss) per common share $(0.30) $(0.64)
Weighted average common shares outstanding  11,863,758   11,634,449 
         
Net income (loss) per share diluted:        
Net income (loss) per common share $(0.30) $(0.64)
Weighted average common shares outstanding  11,863,758   11,634,449 
         


TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA SEPTEMBER 30 (UNAUDITED)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
                 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA                
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $(1,245) $(3,932) $(3,392) $(7,390)
Interest expense, net  436   438   1,688   1,828 
Depreciation and amortization  1,070   1,104   4,251   4,802 
Income taxes (1)  30   163   628   883 
Board compensation and stock-based compensation  71   189   385   508 
Foreign exchange expense (gain)  505   1,159   (468)  1,619 
Settlement of litigation  -   -   -   1,600 
Gain on forgiveness of accrued vendor expenses  -   -   -   (633)
Impairment of intangible assets  -   1,729   -   1,729 
Other charges, net (2)  149   529   747   1,699 
Total Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $1,016  $1,379  $3,839  $6,645 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue  11.8%  15.5%  11.1%  18.0%
                 
Non-GAAP earnings per share basic:                
Weighted average common shares outstanding  11,863,758   11,863,758   11,863,758   11,634,449 
Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09  $0.12  $0.32  $0.57 
                 
Non-GAAP earnings per share diluted:                
Weighted average common shares outstanding  11,863,758   11,863,758   11,863,758   11,634,449 
Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09  $0.12  $0.32  $0.57 
 
(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.
 
(2) Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

 