Track Group Reports Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 (“FY23”). In FY23, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $34.5 Million (“M”), a decrease of approximately 6.7% over total revenue of $37.0M for the year ended September 30, 2022 (“FY22”); (ii) FY23 operating loss of ($1.5M) compared to FY22 operating loss of ($2.1M); and (iii) net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($3.4M) in FY23 compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($7.4M) in FY22.



“Notwithstanding the challenges in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, the Company’s recently awarded contracts, growth with existing customers, and our pipeline for new business are more robust than at any other time in my tenure as CEO since January 1, 2018. Due to a rising trend in bail reform, our new statewide pretrial contract is showing growth, as are some of the other ten (10) new contracts won in FY23. Our expertise supervising high-risk populations uniquely positions us to address bipartisan concerns across the U.S., where bail reform initiatives are taking shape. As these contracts are fully implemented in the next fiscal year, we reiterate that the Company anticipates growth in revenue and operating income,” said Derek Cassell, Track Group’s CEO.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total FY23 revenue of $34.5M was down approximately 6.7% compared to FY22 revenue of $37.0M. The drop in revenue was caused by less activity at customers in the U.S. and Canada offset by increases in revenue for our customer in Chile.

Gross profit of $15.3M in FY23 was down approximately 12% compared to FY22 gross profit of $17.4M due to a decrease in revenue, higher device repair costs and nominally higher depreciation and amortization costs offset by lower monitoring center costs, lower communication costs, lower commission costs and lower product sales costs.

Operating loss in FY23 of ($1.5M) improved compared to the operating loss of ($2.1M) in FY22. The improvement in net loss in FY23 is primarily due to the impairment charge of $1.7M associated with the discontinuance of two product lines in FY22 and the decrease in depreciation and amortization that resulted from the impairment.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY23 of $3.8M, compared to $6.6M for FY22 due to the drop in revenue, gross profit and the increase in certain operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in FY23 as a percentage of revenue declined to 11.1%, compared to 18.0% for FY22 for the same reasons.

Cash balance of $4.1M for FY23, compared to $5.3M for FY22. The change in cash position was principally due to the reinvestment in monitoring technology, offset by a decrease in net operating assets, mainly accounts receivable and prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets.

Net loss attributable to shareholders in FY23 was ($3.4M) compared to net loss of ($7.4M) in FY22, a change principally attributable to the changes in the Company’s operating performance.

Business Outlook

Despite the carryover of challenges created by supply chain delays, the Coronavirus, and the phase-out of our 3G-based cellular devices in the U.S., Track Group remains confident that our reinvestment in technology and the implementation of new programs, which began showing growth in late FY23, will allow us to be well-positioned for a return to growth in FY24. As a result, the Company’s preliminary outlook for FY24 is as follows:

Actual Outlook FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 Revenue: $ 37.0M $ 34.5M $ 37-40M Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 18.0% 11.1% 17-19%

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQB exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the “Adjustments”).

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company’s financial results, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 4,057,195 $ 5,311,104 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $178,095 and $102,570, respectively 4,536,916 6,236,555 Prepaid expense and deposits 610,440 769,006 Inventory, net of reserves of $3,772 and $0, respectively 1,286,194 1,053,245 Other current assets - 284,426 Total current assets 10,490,745 13,654,336 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,920,850 and $1,829,588, respectively 115,808 170,329 Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,348,695 and $5,950,639, respectively 5,187,092 3,624,101 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,430,846 and $14,804,269, respectively 14,157,294 15,661,417 Goodwill 7,851,466 8,061,002 Deferred tax asset - - Other assets 2,442,154 3,509,655 Total assets $ 40,244,559 $ 44,680,840 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,796,712 $ 2,858,915 Accrued liabilities 2,571,839 3,042,443 Current portion of long-term debt 308,417 456,681 Total current liabilities 5,676,968 6,358,039 Long-term debt, net of current portion 42,801,165 42,979,243 Long-term liabilities 259,359 398,285 Total liabilities 48,737,492 49,735,567 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,863,758 and 11,863,758 shares outstanding, respectively 1,186 1,186 Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding - - Paid in capital 302,597,115 302,437,593 Accumulated deficit (309,610,397 ) (306,218,889 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,480,837 ) (1,274,617 ) Total equity (deficit) (8,492,933 ) (5,054,727 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 40,244,559 $ 44,680,840





TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Monitoring and other related services $ 33,503,687 $ 35,768,090 Product sales and other 972,178 1,200,409 Total revenue 34,475,865 36,968,499 Cost of revenue: Monitoring, products and other related services 15,915,300 16,377,573 Depreciation and amortization 3,263,490 3,237,970 Total cost of revenue 19,178,790 19,615,543 Gross profit 15,297,075 17,352,956 Operating expense: General & administrative 10,275,695 12,462,931 Selling & marketing 2,842,661 2,993,749 Research & development 2,735,060 2,432,448 Depreciation & amortization 987,472 1,563,729 Total operating expense 16,840,888 19,452,857 Operating income (loss) (1,543,813 ) (2,099,901 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 272,775 162,975 Interest expense (1,960,488 ) (1,991,302 ) Currency exchange rate gain (loss) 467,868 (1,619,018 ) Other income/(expense), net - (959,628 ) Total other income (expense) (1,219,845 ) (4,406,973 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (2,763,658 ) (6,506,874 ) Income tax expense 627,850 883,488 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (3,391,508 ) (7,390,362 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (206,220 ) (220,268 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,597,728 ) $ (7,610,630 ) Net income (loss) per share – basic: Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.30 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,634,449 Net income (loss) per share – diluted: Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.30 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,634,449





TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA SEPTEMBER 30 (UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (1,245 ) $ (3,932 ) $ (3,392 ) $ (7,390 ) Interest expense, net 436 438 1,688 1,828 Depreciation and amortization 1,070 1,104 4,251 4,802 Income taxes (1) 30 163 628 883 Board compensation and stock-based compensation 71 189 385 508 Foreign exchange expense (gain) 505 1,159 (468 ) 1,619 Settlement of litigation - - - 1,600 Gain on forgiveness of accrued vendor expenses - - - (633 ) Impairment of intangible assets - 1,729 - 1,729 Other charges, net (2) 149 529 747 1,699 Total Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 1,016 $ 1,379 $ 3,839 $ 6,645 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue 11.8 % 15.5 % 11.1 % 18.0 % Non-GAAP earnings per share – basic: Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,634,449 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.32 $ 0.57 Non-GAAP earnings per share – diluted: Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,634,449 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.32 $ 0.57 (1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes. (2) Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.



