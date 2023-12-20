Fox Corporation Commits $2M to Tunnel to Towers’ Homeless Veteran Program

New York, NY, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Corporation announced a commitment of $2 million over two years in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Homeless Veteran Program.

The Homeless Veteran Program, launched in 2022, aims to eradicate homelessness amongst American veterans by providing housing and supportive services across the country.

On Veterans Day, Tunnel to Towers marked a milestone with the grand opening of its Houston Veterans Village, a reimagined 161-room hotel that will offer both permanent and transitional living spaces, complete with a host of supportive services catered by U.S.VETS, stationed at a central hub on the premises. Phase II of the Houston Veterans Village, to be completed in 2024, will include 15-20 comfort homes dedicated to senior veterans.

The donation from Fox Corporation will help fund additional facilities for veterans experiencing homelessness in Florida, Georgia, New York, and New Jersey, as well as the program’s National Case Management Network across the country.

“It is imperative that we honor the dignity of those who have served our nation by eradicating homelessness amongst our veterans. Not one veteran should ever have to sleep on the streets of the country they fought to protect. This generous donation from Fox Corporation will be critical as the Homeless Veteran Program expands with new facilities across the United States,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

"We are honored to partner with Tunnel to Towers in their mission to provide much-needed assistance to homeless veterans," said Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Fox Corporation. "This donation represents our commitment to supporting those who have selflessly served our country."

Visit T2T.org for more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Homeless Veteran Program, including how to apply or make a donation in support of ending homelessness in the veteran community.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more