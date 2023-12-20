The Dickey Foundation Finishes 2023 with Multiple Grant Donations

Dallas, TX, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , had a fantastic year in 2023 offering multiple grants to first responder teams across the country.

This year, Owner/Operators from the world’s largest barbecue brand joined Betsy Orton, Executive Director of The Dickey Foundation, throughout their communities to present multiple first responder grants. The foundation was thrilled to provide twenty grants this year totaling over $250,000. These grants focused on offering support and safety equipment to brave and well-deserving first responder teams. The states where grants were presented include Texas, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, California, Washington, Florida, Nevada, Louisiana, Montana, and North Carolina.

Additionally, the Dickey Foundation hosted their wonderfully successful, annual fundraising event, Denim & Diamonds, in Dallas collecting over $200,000 in generous donations.

“The Dickey Foundation is very happy to be able to offer additional support to the brave first responders of multiple communities this year,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We look forward to continuing this worthy mission of helping the brave men and women who serve us every day.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit guests can contribute to helping support their local first responders with a portion of every Big Yellow Cup purchase going towards these grants and The Dickey Foundation. Guests also have the option to donate an additional $1.00 donation at the time of their purchase.

