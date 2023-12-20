France Probiotics Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players Yakult Honsha, Nestle, Danone, Probi & PepsiCo

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Probiotics Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The French probiotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74%, reaching US$1.85 billion in 2028 from US$1.43 billion in 2021.

People are becoming more conscious of the relationship between diet and health, which is driving the rising demand for probiotic foods, drinks, and dietary supplement products that provide important nutrition while also improving health. Due to changing dietary habits and a rise in the number of people with these problems, probiotics are being more incorporated into diets.

The rise in demand for meat and other livestock products pushes farmers to invest in probiotics, which would enhance animal health and productivity, propelling the market's growth. Further, the increased demand for yogurt as a major probiotic application can be witnessed in the nation.







Potential Benefits of Bacteria Strains



The growing awareness among consumers about the potential health benefits of consuming bacteria strains such as Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, and Streptococcus thermophilus. These strains have been associated with improving gut health, boosting the immune system, and supporting overall well-being.

Secondly, there is an increasing focus on preventive healthcare and the role of probiotics in maintaining a healthy microbiome. Consumers are becoming more proactive in managing their health and are seeking natural and holistic solutions, leading to a higher demand for bacteria-based probiotic products.



Rising Consumption of Antibacterials



The consumption data of antibacterials for systemic use, measured as DDD (Defined Daily Doses) per 1000 inhabitants per day, from 2018 to 2021 in France reflects an interesting trend that may have implications for the growth of the France probiotics market.

During this period, there was a slight decline in antibacterial consumption from 25.3 DDD/1000 inhabitants/day in 2018 to 20.3 DDD/1000 inhabitants/day in 2020, followed by a marginal increase to 21.5 DDD/1000 inhabitants/day in 2021. This decline and stabilization in antibacterial usage could potentially be linked to increasing awareness and adoption of probiotic strains such as Lactobacilli by consumers.



Increasing Investment and Research



Functional food and beverages fortified with probiotics are gaining popularity as they offer a convenient and palatable way to incorporate these beneficial microorganisms into the diet. Furthermore, digestive health has become a significant concern among consumers.

Food and beverage manufacturers in France have been actively investing in research and development to create innovative products that incorporate probiotics while maintaining taste and quality. This innovation has led to a broader range of probiotic offerings, appealing to a wider consumer base. For instance, in January 2023, France joined a growing movement of countries that are focused on allowing the use of the term 'probiotic' in food and supplements.

