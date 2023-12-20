Tazewell Four Seasons YMCA to Install 483 kW Solar Power System

Staunton, VA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secure Solar Futures, a provider of on-site clean energy to schools, hospitals, and businesses, has signed a 25-year Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Tazewell Four Seasons YMCA to develop a 483-kilowatt solar power system. The agreement will provide the YMCA with on-site solar power at no upfront capital cost while saving money on electricity for the next three decades or more.

Located in Tazewell, Virginia, Four Seasons YMCA is a community facility that values youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Their community programming includes sports camps for children, group fitness classes for all ages, medical screenings, luncheons, and the Tazewell County Fair.

“Going solar supports our mission,” said YMCA CEO Shawn Durham. “It will save us money that we can put back into programs for the community while also doing our part to help the environment.”

The solar array will contain 912 solar panels manufactured by Jinko Solar, which will be installed on land adjacent to the YMCA building by Secure Solar Futures. After installation, the company will own, operate, and maintain the solar equipment and sell the clean energy produced to the YMCA for the term of the PPA.

Over 25 years, the solar system will produce 15,212,832 kilowatt hours of electric power, which is enough energy to power 48 average homes and, at the YMCA, solar power will cover 98.5% of the electricity demand of the facility. By reducing its use of utility power, over the same term the YMCA will save $64,855 in avoided costs for electricity while avoiding the equivalent of 10,781 metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution.

At the conclusion of the PPA term, the YMCA will take ownership of the solar power system at no additional cost, producing its own energy for the remainder of the equipment’s 35- to 40-year productive lifespan.

About Secure Solar Futures

As a market and policy leader, Secure Solar Futures builds, owns, manages, and funds affordable Resilient Solar Solutions® for schools, hospitals, and businesses. The company combines state-of–the-art solar technology with an innovative business model to make commercial-scale solar readily affordable in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, helping customers to realize the economic, environmental, and community benefits of solar energy. In 2017, Secure Solar Futures became a Certified B Corporation®. Find the company online at www.securesolarfutures.com.

