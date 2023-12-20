TicketSmarter and USMTS form unique partnership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TicketSmarter and the United States Modified Touring Series announced an agreement today that makes TicketSmarter the Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of the USMTS, as well as the #1 Fan sponsor.

As the #1 Fan sponsor, TicketSmarter will award $25-off certificates which will be distributed to the first person standing in line at the grandstand ticket booth wearing a USMTS driver shirt. The driver must be in attendance. Limitations and/or minimum purchase requirements may be included.

In addition to padding the points fund for all competitors, TicketSmarter will provide a $100 voucher good for one event of the Summit USMTS National Champion's choice.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is an online ticket marketplace and a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.

TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for events and high-profile venues across North America including more than 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments. TicketSmarter is also dedicated to giving back through contributions to charitable organizations.