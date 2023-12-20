Global Food Authenticity Market Industry Trends and Forecast 2023-2028 - Robust Growth with a Projected CAGR of 6.91% from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Authenticity Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food authenticity market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91% during 2022-2028.



The rising incidence of frauds, false labeling, certification and adulterations in food products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding food quality is providing a thrust to the market growth.

PCR-based tests are widely used to check food authenticity in meat-based food products. It is a molecular technique that uses DNA to analyze meat and other food products, providing precise results on testing. The test amplifies fragments of DNA extracted from the product samples to accurately identify the DNA of each species in the product. This enables cross-checking of the authenticity of the product and confirmation of the claims.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of remote testing kits and analytical testing software, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions assist in maintaining transparent supply chains through efficient data sharing and early warning systems. Other factors, including significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.





Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global food authenticity market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on target testing, technology and food tested.



Breakup by Target Testing:

Meat Speciation

Country of Origin and Aging

Adulteration Test

False Labelling

Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction Based

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Isotope Method

Immunoassay Based/ELISA

Breakup by Food Tested:

Meat and Meat Product

Dairy and Dairy Product

Cereal, Grain, and Pulse

Processed Food

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined along with the profiles of key players including

ALS

EMSL Analytical

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group

LGC

Merieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories

Romer Labs Division Holding

SGS

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food authenticity market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food authenticity market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the target testing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the food tested?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global food authenticity market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

