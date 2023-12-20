Pixalate Releases Q3 2023 Global Ad Fraud Benchmarks for Mobile Apps: 21% Invalid Traffic (IVT) Rate Across Apps in Google, Apple Stores

LONDON, UK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2023 Mobile App Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on mobile apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across mobile apps by region, by country and additional breakdowns.

Key Findings:



Open Programmatic Advertising on Mobile Apps

21% global mobile app IVT rate in Q3 2023 Google -hosted apps (23%) had higher IVT than Apple (17%)

global mobile app IVT rate in Q3 2023 LATAM (26%) reported the highest mobile app IVT rate among all global regions North America was the lowest (19%)

reported the highest mobile app IVT rate among all global regions Traffic from Brazil (38%) reported the highest mobile app IVT rate for any country

reported the highest mobile app IVT rate for any country Mobile apps with no listed country of registry had the highest IVT rate (36%)

had the highest IVT rate (36%) Apps in Apple’s ‘Photo & Video’ category had a 44% IVT rate - nearly double any other category