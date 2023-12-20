American Addiction Centers Announces New CEO Leadership

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) announced today the promotion of two of its healthcare executives, Dr. David Hans and Ellen-Jo Boschert, to the role of Chief Executive Officer of the company. They succeed the former CEO, Dr. Tom Britton. AAC thanks Dr. Britton for his leadership and contribution to the company’s success.



"As one of the nation's top addiction treatment providers, we are proud to announce that American Addiction Centers is in the hands of two of the most experienced and dedicated leaders in the industry," said Bowen Diehl, Chairman of the AAC Board of Directors. "Ellen-Jo and Dr. Hans possess the knowledge, passion, and expertise to continue building upon our commitment to clinical excellence and our mission to provide life-changing care.”

With over 60 years of industry experience, EJ and David possess unique skillsets that align well with the current needs of AAC. Together, they have worked across the treatment continuum including leading numerous multi-state and multi-site healthcare entities. Their approach to organizational leadership focuses on building high-functioning teams committed to operational excellence driven by service values and supported by a healthy employee, patient, and referent culture.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our facilities and employees across the organization to strengthen AAC’s position as a leading addiction treatment provider, especially at a time when more people are in need of high-quality behavioral healthcare,” said Dr. Hans. Ellen-Jo further emphasized, “As established colleagues and now CEOs, Dr. Hans and I are collaborating to seamlessly transition the organization to the new leadership model and position AAC for an even more impactful 2024 and beyond.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance use disorder treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

