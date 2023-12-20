Global Digital Health Market Assessment 2023-2033: Wearables, AI, and Telemedicine Transforming the Digital Health Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Health Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Health Market is experiencing a paradigm shift, poised for unprecedented growth as innovative technologies continue to reshape the landscape of healthcare. With a focus on improving patient outcomes, enhancing efficiency, and driving healthcare accessibility, the market is set to transform the industry. The convergence of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, wearables, and health analytics has given rise to a new era in healthcare. As the demand for personalized and patient-centric care intensifies, digital health solutions are emerging as the cornerstone of this transformative journey.



Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview

Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share

Detailed segmentation based on application, offering, technology and end user.

Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape

Profiling of major players in the Digital Health Market.

Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook

Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.

Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Chronic Disease Management

Behavioural Health

Health & Fitness

Others

Segmentation 2: by Technology

mHealth

Telehealthcare

Digital Therapeutics

Health Management Solutions

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Biotricity

GE Healthcare

IBM

IHealth Lab, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Koninklije Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Omron Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Teladoc Health Inc.

Key Questions to be Answered

What is the digital health market size?

Which are the key companies operating in the digital health sector?

How large is the North America digital health industry?

Which is the fastest growing region in global digital health market?

What are the primary factors propelling growth in the digital health market?

Which are the prominent trends that are affecting demand for digital health?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hc3a78

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.