Bone Glue Market to be Worth US$ 2.07 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published study, reveals that the bone glue market is estimated at US$ 1.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.



Rising incidence of arthroplasty procedures is set to generate demand for bone glue in the medical industry. As a strong and functional bone adhesive, bone glue is predicted to gain prominence among more surgeons for joint replacements, dental surgeries, etc. Compared to conventional methods of staples and sutures, bone glue provides several advantages. It helps minimize trauma, providing better aesthetic results, and reducing operation time.

Bone glue is also helpful in faster recovery and healing in some cases. Constant advancements taking place in medical adhesives are predicted to lead to the development of more versatile and effective bone glue with better biocompatibility, flexibility, and strength. Increasing interest in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine is forecasted to result in the development of advanced bioadhesives, which can help in wound healing and tissue regeneration.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.07 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global bone glue market is pegged at US$ 1.03 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for bone glue is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.07 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is forecasted to expand at 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is projected to account for 53.7% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Sales of bone glue in Canada are forecasted to rise at 7.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for bone glue in hospitals is projected to increase at 7% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 1.45 billion by the end of 2034.

“Increasing number of arthroplasty procedures and rising incidences of bone disorders are forecasted to propel the demand for bone glue in healthcare facilities,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

R&D Activities for Product Innovations in North America

Demand for bone glue in North America is predicted to increase at 7.4% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 1.11 billion by 2034-end. Constant investments in research and development activities focused on improving bone glue products are driving growth opportunities in thing regional market. These activities are leading to more efficient adhesive solutions for bone fracture and damage.

Country-wise Insights:

By the end of 2034, North America is expected to retain a 53.7% market share for bone glue, according to a recently released study by market research and competitive intelligence company Fact.MR. The need for bone glue is expected to rise due to the presence of surgeons, especially those working in the orthopaedic and cardiovascular disciplines. This will enable bone glue to find more uses in the area.

What is Positively Impacting Demand for Bone Glue in the United States?

“Advancements in Healthcare Technology Boosting Production of Medical-grade Adhesives”

Many orthopaedic procedures and operations now use bone glue, particularly medical-grade adhesives. It can be used for a wide range of orthopaedic procedures, such as joint replacements and fracture repairs. It is anticipated that the increasing number of senior patients and technological improvements in medicine would increase the need for bone glue for a variety of applications, including surgical procedures.

Why are market participants eager to make Chinese investments?

"Increasing Musculoskeletal Disorder Incidence"

There is a growing need for orthopaedic surgery in China due to the country's ageing population. These procedures will likely become more necessary as musculoskeletal problems become more common. Bone glue plays a major role in the sales of orthopaedic procedures, which include joint replacements, spinal surgeries, and fracture fixation.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bone glue market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (synthetic bone glue, natural bone glue), application (orthopedic, arthroplasty, sports injuries, spine surgeries, trauma), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ASCs), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

