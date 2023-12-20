Renewable Drones Market projected to reach USD 220.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Renewable Drones Market ”, by Drone Type (Multirotor, Fixed Wing), Solution (End-to-End Solution, Point Solution), End-User (Solar (Solar PV and Solar CSP), Wind) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Renewable Drones Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 47.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 220.2 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 24.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Drone Type, Solution, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ABJ Drones Above Surveying Sample of Companies Covered Aerospec Technologies Airpix AirProbe

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Renewable Drones Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Renewable Drones market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by the expanding renewable energy sector and the increasing need for efficient operations and maintenance of renewable energy assets. These drones, equipped with advanced technologies such as sensors, cameras, and data analytics tools, play a pivotal role in monitoring and inspecting solar and wind farms. The demand is driven by the growing global emphasis on sustainable energy sources and the need to maximize the performance and lifespan of renewable infrastructure. Key applications include aerial inspections, thermographic inspections, and data collection for precise analysis. Companies operating in the Renewable Drones market are focusing on technological innovations, such as AI-powered analytics and improved battery life, to enhance the capabilities of drones and provide comprehensive solutions for renewable energy asset management. With the renewable energy sector's continual expansion, the Renewable Drones market is poised for sustained growth, contributing to increased efficiency and sustainability in the management of renewable energy resources.

Major vendors in the global Renewable Drones Market:

ABJ Drones

Above Surveying

Aerospec Technologies

Airpix

AirProbe

ARBOREA INTELLBIRD

Balmore Group

Cognite

CSP Services

Cyberhawk

DJI Enterprise

DroneDeploy

Droneflight

Flyability

FORCE Technology

GarudaUAV

Helvetis

ideaForge

Measure Australia

NanoNet Technologies

Parrot Group

PrecisionXYZ

Raptor Maps

ROBUR Industry Service Group

Siemens

Sitemark

Singulair

Skylark Drones

SkySpecs

SPH Engineering

Sulzer Schmid Laboratories

Rising adoption of drones to reduce cost of inspection operation

The Renewable Drones market is experiencing a surge driven by the rising adoption of drones, specifically aimed at reducing the operational costs associated with inspections. Drones offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional inspection methods, enabling efficient monitoring and maintenance of renewable energy assets such as solar and wind farms. The use of drones minimizes the need for manual labor and allows for swift, accurate, and comprehensive data collection, leading to substantial cost savings in inspection operations. This cost-effectiveness, coupled with the increasing focus on maximizing efficiency in the renewable energy sector, positions the adoption of drones as a significant driver propelling the growth of the Renewable Drones Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising number of government initiatives to promote use of clean energy

Opportunities:

Growing construction of solar and wind farms

Growing population and rapid industrialization rate

The burgeoning construction of solar and wind farms presents a significant opportunity for the Renewable Drones market. As the global emphasis on renewable energy intensifies, the construction and expansion of solar and wind farms are on the rise. Drones offer a valuable solution for efficiently overseeing and inspecting vast and often remote renewable energy installations. They contribute to streamlined project management, precise site assessments, and swift identification of potential issues, thus enhancing the overall construction process. The demand for Renewable Drones is poised to escalate, driven by the increasing need for reliable, technologically advanced tools to support the rapid growth of solar and wind energy infrastructure.

The market for Renewable Drones is dominated by North America.

North America stands as a dominant force in the Renewable Drones market, spearheading advancements in the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles for renewable energy applications. The United States and Canada, key players in this dominance, showcase a robust adoption of renewable energy technologies, driving the demand for efficient drone-based solutions. In the U.S., extensive solar and wind farm developments are fueled by government incentives, environmental concerns, and a push toward sustainable energy. Canada, with its vast and diverse geography, relies on drones for monitoring and maintaining renewable installations in remote areas. The region's leadership is marked by a matured drone ecosystem, technological innovations, and regulatory frameworks that facilitate the seamless integration of drones in renewable energy operations. As North America continues to lead in renewable energy adoption, the Renewable Drones market is poised for sustained growth, shaping the landscape of sustainable energy management.

The Multirotor Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Drone Type the Renewable Drones market is segmented into Multirotor and Fixed Wing. The Multirotor segment is poised to dominate and gain the largest market share in the broader field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within the Multirotor category. The increasing adoption of Multirotor drones is driven by their versatility, agility, and suitability for various applications. These drones, equipped with multiple rotors, offer enhanced stability and maneuverability, making them ideal for tasks such as surveillance, monitoring, and inspection. Their dominance is further fueled by advancements in technology, including improved battery life and sensor capabilities. The Multirotor segment's versatility allows for applications in industries such as agriculture, construction, and energy. As demand grows for precise data collection and real-time monitoring, the Multirotor segment is positioned as the go-to solution, driving its ascendancy and ensuring its status as the leading force in the diverse landscape of unmanned aerial vehicles.

