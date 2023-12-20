Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Market Forecast to 2029 - Market to Reach USD 26.4 Billion by 2029 with Significant Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Market by Type, Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Aerospace & Defense), Product Type (Head-mounted, Eyewear), Component, Connectivity and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market is projected to reach USD 26.4 billion by 2029 from USD 7.5 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of Head-mounted Display (HMD) market are growing investments by significant key players in the development of HMD, availability of low-cost HMDs, growing demand for AR and VR, technological advancements and growing digitalization, and Affordable microdisplay prices. Moreover, increasing adoption of HMDs in gaming applications, growing demand for lightweight HMDs and portable devices, and growing consumer adoption are expected to carve out new growth opportunities for market players.

Wired (Tethered HMD) to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Wired connectivity (Tethered HMD) is expected to register the highest CAGR of the HMD market due to two main reasons: affordability and performance. Wired HMDs are generally more affordable than wireless HMDs and can deliver a more consistent and stable performance. In addition, wired HMDs are more versatile and easier to use than wireless HMDs. They can be used with a wider range of devices and are generally easier to set up and use. As a result of these factors, wired HMDs are expected to continue to dominate the HMD market for the foreseeable future.

VR Standalone HMD to register the largest share during the forecast period

Standalone Virtual Reality (VR) Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) are poised to secure the largest share of the HMD market, driven by recent launches and evolving consumer preferences. With a wireless and portable design, these HMDs offer unparalleled convenience, eliminating the need for external devices.

The recent surge in popularity can be attributed to the ease of use, cost efficiency, and versatility of standalone VR HMDs. Notable launches from major manufacturers, such as Oculus Quest 2 and other innovative models, showcase advancements in processing power, graphics capabilities, and enhanced sensors, contributing to a more immersive virtual experience. The appeal of standalone devices to a mass market is underscored by their broad applications, spanning gaming, entertainment, education, and training.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Investments by Key Players in Development of HMD

Increasing Availability of Low-Cost HMDs

Growing Demand for AR and VR

Technological Advancements and Growing Digitalization

Affordable Microdisplay Prices

Restraints

Lack of HMD Design Standardization

Health Issues Related to Low Resolution and Absence of Movement

Government Regulations and Standards

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of HMDs in Gaming

Growing Demand for Lightweight HMDs and Portable Devices

Growing Consumer Adoption

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of AR and VR HMDs

Usability Challenges

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $26.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Head-Mounted Displays Market Size, 2020-2029

Standalone HMD Segment to Account for Larger Share During Forecast Period

Displays Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Consumer Segment to Lead Head-Mounted Display Market During Forecast Period

VR Segment to Hold Major Share of Head-Mounted Display Market During Forecast Period

Americas to Dominate Head-Mounted Display Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Head-Mounted Display Market Players - Presence of Established Technology Players in Americas to Drive Market Growth

Head-Mounted Display Market, by Connectivity - Standalone HMD Segment to Account for Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period

Head-Mounted Display Market, by Component - Displays Segment to Dominate HMD Market During Forecast Period

Head-Mounted Display Market, by Application - Consumer Segment to Lead HMD Market During Forecast Period

Head-Mounted Display Market, by Application - VR Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Americas: HMD Market, by Application and Country, 2023 - Consumer Applications and US Held Largest Market Share in Americas in 2023

Key Technology Trends

Related Technologies

OLED on Silicon

Eye-Tracking and Foveated Rendering

Upcoming Technologies

LiDAR

Wearable Health Monitoring

Adjacent Technologies

Haptic Feedback Integration

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Case Studies

Optimized Maintenance Workflows and Quality with Hololens Mixed Reality Glasses (US)

Precise and Hands-Free Visualization of Patient Anatomy (US)

Simulation of Dangerous Scenarios with Meta Oculus Quest (US)

Creation of Virtual Electrical Safety Recertification Course with HTC VIVIE (US)

Companies Profiled

BAE Systems

Bytedance

DPVR

Goovis

HP Development Company

HTC

Lenovo

Lynx Mixed Reality

Magic Leap

Merge Labs

Meta

Microsoft

Nimo Planet

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Pimax

Realmax

Realwear

Samsung

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Thales

Valve Corporation

Varjo

Vuzix

Zebra Technologies Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9j556

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment