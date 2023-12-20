Global Warehouse Racking Market Experiences Robust Growth, Driven by E-Commerce Boom and Space Optimization Needs

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Racking Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Warehouse Racking Market has witnessed a significant upswing in growth, bolstered by the burgeoning demands of efficient storage solutions and the rapid acceleration of e-commerce activities. The latest research reports suggest that the market was valued at USD 9.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to continue its robust expansion with a CAGR of 4.56% through 2028. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, showcasing the innovations and advancements that are catalyzing the market growth.

The warehouse racking industry has been subject to considerable evolution due to the increasing congestion in warehousing spaces and the elevated need for organized storage systems. These developments are attributed to the rise in global trade, e-commerce proliferation, and the growing complexity of supply chain operations which necessitate more sophisticated inventory management solutions. Modern warehouse racking systems such as selective pallet, drive-in, and cantilever racking are increasingly dotting the global landscape, offering space optimization and enhanced operational efficiency.

Key Market Drivers like the escalation of e-commerce activities and the emphasis on inventory management and accuracy have been pivotal in shaping the warehouse racking industry's trajectory. As the digital commerce sector matures, rapid order fulfillment becomes a critical competitive differentiator, propelling the need for advanced racking systems that support such dynamic requirements.

Despite the positive outlook, the industry does grapple with challenges like price sensitivity and cost pressures. These limitations are further amplified by safety and compliance demands which necessitate adherence to stringent regulations and standards across different regions, adding to the complexities manufacturers and suppliers face.

Emerging market trends such as the integration of automation and robotics are revealing a future where warehouse operations are considerably more efficient and less reliant on manual labor. This transition towards 'lights-out' warehouses is expected to redefine storage operations, making them more streamlined and cost-effective.

From a regional perspective, North America continues to dominate the global warehouse racking market, buoyed by an advanced e-commerce landscape and significant investments in warehouse automation systems. The depth of innovation and supply capability in this region underpins its leading status in the market.

Segmental Insights show that selective pallet racking remains the most favored product category, known for its versatility and easy adaptation to various storage environments. In terms of carrying capacity, Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty racking solutions are being deployed across various applications including the automotive and food & beverage industries, responding to their distinct storage needs.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Interroll Holding AG

SSI SCHAEFER

KION Group AG

Jungheinrich AG

John Wood Group PLC

Toyota Industries Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BEUMER Group

Mecalux, S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1enf9a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment