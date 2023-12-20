Encore Invites Parents And School Administrators To Check Out Its Holiday Gadget Shopping List

Lafayette, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, a supplier of high-quality audio-visual equipment and technology accessories, is inviting schools, families, and individuals to check out its exciting range of holiday offerings.

Encore Data Products’ extensive product range includes headphones, AV technology, cleaning and health supplies, and AV accessories for the education, health and fitness, hospitality, business, and government industries. The company features products from top brands and offers free shipping options, bulk orders, competitive pricing, and easy ordering. This holiday season, Encore Data Products is proud to make available the latest in AV technology and accessories for children and teenagers, as well as for professionals looking for the perfect gift for themselves or their loved ones.

For teenagers looking to relax during their holidays with exciting games or compete in trending eSports, Encore Data Products offers two high-quality gaming headsets as the perfect companion for long and intense gaming sessions. The AVID Education AE-79 Deluxe shines where focus, clear communication, and all-day comfort are top priorities. It is a popular choice for school eSports teams and works equally as well for attending back-to-back video calls all day at the office or connecting to online study resources. Originally priced at $38.95, it is currently being offered at $29.99.

The TWT Audio Victory 250XG Gaming Headset features ergonomically designed soft contour ear cushions that provide 100% contact around the ear, minimizing external noise infiltration and improving sonic quality. The 24mm thick ear cushions are enveloped in moisture-wicking mesh fabric to keep the wearer comfortable and focused all day. Other features include an easy-to-access gaming-style volume control with a mic boom mute, a thick braided cable that will stand up to years of use, and a newly developed flip-down “Silicon Flex” adjustable microphone boom fitted with an omni capsule. It is available for $34.99, $5 off its original MSRP of $39.99.

“We also have many Pre-K products that are sure to push your little scientists down the path of curiosity and learning,” says the spokesperson for Encore Data Products. “You can always pick from the several specially designed headphones for kids, such as the AVID AE-25 Early Learner Headset with Safe Volume or you can go for something educational such as the Edison Educational Robot Kit. It is a brand-new way to learn the fundamentals of complex topics such as electronics, engineering, robotics, and programming. Head over to our store and give your precious young one a gift that can potentially spark a lifelong passion.”

The Edison Educational Robot Kit features LEGO® compatible educational robots that are clean, safe, reusable, expandable, and robust, providing students across all grade levels, from ages 5+, with a range of combinations, and possibilities. Along the robot’s face, there are Lego-compatible plates that allow the Edison robots to be scaled up into sophisticated creations, or even combined and doubled up for a more complicated system. The several sensors on the Edison robot can be programmed using free software applications such as EdBlocks, a fully graphical robot programming language, EdWare, a hybrid graphical robot programming software, and EdPy, a way to learn the Python programming language. It is currently available at $69.95, a steep discount from its MSRP of $98.26.

Finally, for readers who need accessories for their existing computing devices, Encore Data Products is offering cases for iPads with included keyboards that turn the humble tablet into a powerful and productive tool. The MAXCases Extreme KeyCase with a detachable keyboard transforms Gen 7/8/9 iPads for laptop-like typing, while also protecting them against damage from drops, dings, bumps, and spills. The NutKase Keyboard Case for iPad 10.2" (7th/8th/9th Gen) features an integrated stylus holder and a high-quality Bluetooth keyboard available in multiple languages. The Logitech Rugged Combo 3 Keyboard/Cover Case features sealed, pry-resistant keys and a case that exceeds MIL-STD-810g drop test standards which make it the perfect tool for learning - in class, at home, and wherever students are.

Readers can find out more about Encore Data Products by visiting its website or contacting the company’s representatives at (866) 926-1669.

