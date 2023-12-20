Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended November 30, 2023.



Fiscal Q1 2024 highlights

Revenue of $4.73 billion versus $4.01 billion for the prior quarter and $4.09 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net loss of $1.23 billion, or $1.12 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net loss of $1.05 billion, or $0.95 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $1.40 billion versus $249 million for the prior quarter and $943 million for the same period last year

“Micron’s strong execution and pricing drove better-than-anticipated first quarter financial results,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We expect our business fundamentals to improve throughout 2024, with record industry TAM projected for calendar 2025. Our industry-leading High Bandwidth Memory for data center AI applications illustrates the strength of our technology and product roadmaps, and we are well positioned to capitalize on the immense opportunities artificial intelligence is fueling across end markets.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts)



GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ1-24 FQ4-23 FQ1-23 FQ1-24 FQ4-23 FQ1-23 Revenue $ 4,726 $ 4,010 $ 4,085 $ 4,726 $ 4,010 $ 4,085 Gross margin (35 ) (435 ) 893 37 (366 ) 934 percent of revenue (0.7 %) (10.8 %) 21.9 % 0.8 % (9.1 %) 22.9 % Operating expenses 1,093 1,037 1,102 992 842 999 Operating income (loss) (1,128 ) (1,472 ) (209 ) (955 ) (1,208 ) (65 ) percent of revenue (23.9 %) (36.7 %) (5.1 %) (20.2 %) (30.1 %) (1.6 %) Net income (loss) (1,234 ) (1,430 ) (195 ) (1,048 ) (1,177 ) (39 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1.12 ) (1.31 ) (0.18 ) (0.95 ) (1.07 ) (0.04 )



Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $1.73 billion for the first quarter of 2024, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $333 million for the first quarter of 2024. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.84 billion. On December 20, 2023, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the second quarter of 2024:

FQ2-24 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $5.30 billion ± $200 million $5.30 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 12.0% ± 1.5% 13.0% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $1.07 billion ± $15 million $950 million ± $15 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.45) ± $0.07 ($0.28) ± $0.07



Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com .

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its second quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com . A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 30,

2023 August 31,

2023 December 1,

2022 Revenue $ 4,726 $ 4,010 $ 4,085 Cost of goods sold 4,761 4,445 3,192 Gross margin (35 ) (435 ) 893 Research and development 845 719 849 Selling, general, and administrative 263 219 251 Restructure and asset impairments — 4 13 Other operating (income) expense, net (15 ) 95 (11 ) Operating income (loss) (1,128 ) (1,472 ) (209 ) Interest income 132 134 88 Interest expense (132 ) (129 ) (51 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net (27 ) 9 (4 ) (1,155 ) (1,458 ) (176 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (73 ) 24 (8 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees (6 ) 4 (11 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,234 ) $ (1,430 ) $ (195 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (1.12 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted (1.12 ) (1.31 ) (0.18 ) Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,100 1,095 1,090 Diluted 1,100 1,095 1,090





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) As of November 30,

2023 August 31,

2023 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 8,075 $ 8,577 Short-term investments 973 1,017 Receivables 2,943 2,443 Inventories 8,276 8,387 Other current assets 791 820 Total current assets 21,058 21,244 Long-term marketable investments 720 844 Property, plant, and equipment 37,677 37,928 Operating lease right-of-use assets 648 666 Intangible assets 416 404 Deferred tax assets 781 756 Goodwill 1,150 1,150 Other noncurrent assets 1,326 1,262 Total assets $ 63,776 $ 64,254 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,946 $ 3,958 Current debt 908 278 Other current liabilities 1,108 529 Total current liabilities 5,962 4,765 Long-term debt 12,597 13,052 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 601 603 Noncurrent unearned government incentives 705 727 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,026 987 Total liabilities 20,891 20,134 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock 124 124 Additional capital 11,217 11,036 Retained earnings 39,356 40,824 Treasury stock (7,552 ) (7,552 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (260 ) (312 ) Total equity 42,885 44,120 Total liabilities and equity $ 63,776 $ 64,254





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended November 30,

2023 December 1,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (1,234 ) $ (195 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 1,915 1,921 Stock-based compensation 188 146 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (501 ) 1,842 Inventories 111 (1,697 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 271 (630 ) Other current liabilities 579 (430 ) Other 72 (14 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,401 943 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (1,796 ) (2,449 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (199 ) (90 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 374 362 Proceeds from government incentives 85 2 Other (22 ) (91 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,558 ) (2,266 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of dividends to shareholders (129 ) (126 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (56 ) (47 ) Repayments of debt (53 ) (20 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program — (425 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 3,349 Other (114 ) (99 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (352 ) 2,632 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1 ) (6 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (510 ) 1,303 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,656 8,339 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,146 $ 9,642





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

NOTES

(Unaudited)

Inventories

In 2023, we recorded charges of $1.83 billion to cost of goods sold to write down the carrying value of work in process and finished goods inventories to their estimated net realizable value (“NRV”). The impact of inventory NRV write-downs for each period reflects (1) inventory write-downs in that period, offset by (2) lower costs in that period on the sale of inventory written down in prior periods. The impacts of inventory NRV write-downs are summarized below:

1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 30,

2023 August 31,

2023 December 1,

2022 Provision to write down inventory to NRV $ — $ — $ — Lower costs from sale of inventory written down in prior periods 605 563 — $ 605 $ 563 $ —





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 30,

2023 August 31,

2023 December 1,

2022 GAAP gross margin $ (35 ) $ (435 ) $ 893 Stock-based compensation 67 64 36 Other 5 5 5 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 37 $ (366 ) $ 934 GAAP operating expenses $ 1,093 $ 1,037 $ 1,102 Stock-based compensation (115 ) (87 ) (90 ) Restructure and asset impairments — (4 ) (13 ) Goodwill impairment — (101 ) — Other 14 (3 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 992 $ 842 $ 999 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,128 ) $ (1,472 ) $ (209 ) Stock-based compensation 182 151 126 Restructure and asset impairments — 4 13 Goodwill impairment — 101 — Other (9 ) 8 5 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (955 ) $ (1,208 ) $ (65 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,234 ) $ (1,430 ) $ (195 ) Stock-based compensation 182 151 126 Restructure and asset impairments — 4 13 Goodwill impairment — 101 — Other (10 ) 7 10 Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments 14 (10 ) 7 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,048 ) $ (1,177 ) $ (39 ) GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.12 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (0.18 ) Effects of the above adjustments 0.17 0.24 0.14 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.95 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.04 )





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 30,

2023 August 31,

2023 December 1,

2022 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,401 $ 249 $ 943 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (1,796 ) (1,461 ) (2,449 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (56 ) (26 ) (47 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 33 18 23 Proceeds from government incentives 85 462 2 Investments in capital expenditures, net (1,734 ) (1,007 ) (2,471 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (333 ) $ (758 ) $ (1,528 )





The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;

Gains and losses from settlements;

Restructure and asset impairments;

Goodwill impairment; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ2-24 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $5.30 billion ± $200 million — $5.30 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 12.0% ± 1.5% 1.0 % A 13.0% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $1.07 billion ± $15 million $122 million B $950 million ± $15 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) ($0.45) ± $0.07 $0.17 A, B, C ($0.28) ± $0.07





Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions) A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 75 A Other – cost of goods sold 4 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 77 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 45 C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments (13 ) $ 188

(1) GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share based on approximately 1.10 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.