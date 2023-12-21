Cat Litter Product Market is Projected to Reach US$ 27,984.00 Million by 2034 with a Remarkable 5.40% CAGR | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cat litter product market is likely to achieve around US$ 16,538.80 million in 2024. The market is expected to increase at a 5.40% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, reaching a value of US$ 27,984.00 million by that year. Market growth is anticipated to be favorably impacted by rising pet expenditure and an increase in the global cat owner population. The worldwide cat litter industry is expected to drive market expansion from 2024 to 2034.



Families with pets worldwide are demanding better care alternatives for their animals since they see them as part of their family. There is a growing requirement for application effectiveness and strict safety regulations. Due to increased pet ownership, there is an increasing need for practical, odor-controlling, environmentally friendly cat litter options. Manufacturers are introducing novel products, including silica gel crystals, clumping clay, natural plant-based substitutes, and innovative litter systems. Cat owners have been looking for long-lasting, easily cleaned, handy waste.

Growing concerns about sustainability have also prompted the creation of compostable and biodegradable products. To appeal to discriminating cat owners, manufacturers compete intensely, concentrating on branding, packaging, and marketing. The market for cat litter is growing as human-cat relationships become more intimate, providing a wide range of options to suit various cat demands.

Feline parents are increasingly adopting natural litter alternatives due to environmental concerns, leading to increased spending on natural and sustainable litter options such as corn, wheat, walnut shells, pine, and diatomaceous earth.

The cat adoption rate worldwide has been greatly influenced by two consumer demographics: elderly folks and members of the millennial age. It is possible to use the profiles that many cat owners, particularly millennials, have on Facebook and Instagram to boost sales of cat litter products.

“The kitty litter products market is expanding due to increasing pet ownership and hygiene awareness. Cat parents seek odor control, ease of cleaning, and environmental sustainability in feline litter products. Innovations in materials like clumping clay, natural alternatives, and premium and specialized products with antibacterial properties are driving demand and market expansion.” - Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Cat Litter Product Market:

The United States feline litter market is developing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

China's kitty litter market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% until 2034.

During the forecast period, the market in Germany is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.5%.

Australia’s cat litter product market is anticipated to dominate the global market at a CAGR of 5.9% over the projected period.

The market for cat litter in India is expanding at a 5.7% CAGR till 2034.

The market is expected to be dominated by clumping cat litter, with a market share of 72.50%.

The online retailers segment is expected to hold a market share of 22.20%.



Key Strategies:

The cat litter industry is very competitive worldwide, with manufacturers always striving to expand their client base and penetrate new areas. Pet grooming manufacturers utilize various strategies to maintain and increase their market positions, including partnerships and alliances, mergers and acquisitions, product releases, worldwide growth, and other tactics. Market players employ a variety of tactics to stay one step ahead of the competition and meet the demands of clients in diverse markets.

Recent Developments:

Whisker introduced Litter-Robot 4 and Litter-Robot 3, self-cleaning litter robots, in November 2023. These smart devices come with accessories like litter, a litter trap mat, and odor trap packs and can be controlled via a mobile app.

Tesla launched the Cybertruck Multifunctional Corrugated Cat Litter in August 2023, a sustainable litter box inspired by the company's e-vehicle Cybertruck.

Xiaomi introduced the Xiaowan Intelligent Automatic Cat Litter Box in February 2023, designed to decrease cat owners' litter box cleaning frequency and duration.



Key Companies in the Cat Litter Product Market

Intersand America Corp.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Purina (Nestle SA)

Kent Pet Group

Dr. Elsey’s Cat Products

Church & Dwight Co.

Dirk Rossmann GmbH

Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH

dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG

Arm & Hammer (Church & Dwight)

The Clorox Company

Mars Incorporated

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE Gmbh + Co KG

H. von Gimborn GmbH.

Gruppo Laviosa Minerals Srl.

Tolsa Company

Weihai Pearl Silica Gel Co., Ltd.

Pettex Limited

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Clumping

Non-Clumping

By Material Type:

Clay

Silica

Plant Fibers

Pine

Paper/Wood

Walnut

Corn

Others (wheat, Grass, Pea fibers, etc.)

By Nature:

Natural

Conventional

By Type:

Scented/ Fragrance

Unscented/ Without Fragrance

By Form Type:

Clay

Fine Litter

Coarse Litter

Silica

Fine Litter

Coarse Litter

Plant Fibers

Fine Litter

Coarse Litter



By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-Brand Stores

Pet Care Centers

Pet Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Discount Stores

Drug Stores



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa



