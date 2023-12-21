BARCLAYS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Barclays PLC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCS) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays securities between July 22, 2019 and October 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to false public assertions, Barclays's now-former group chief executive James "Jes" Staley ("Staley") had a very close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ("Epstein"); (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Epstein; (3) Staley's close, personal relationship with Epstein, and potential criminal activity, if discovered, could bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays's response to the British Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") inquiry regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA's inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

