Wemade expands WEMIX PLAY ecosystem with the launch of blockchain games on LG screens

Singapore, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korea-based global game developer Wemade is expanding its Web3 gaming ecosystem with the upcoming launch of popular WEMIX PLAY-hosted games on LG Smart TVs and monitors1.

This marks the first time that games hosted on the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform will be available on LG screens, setting a new milestone in Wemade’s mission to build a blockchain-based mega-ecosystem.

LG Smart TV users will be able to download and play Anipang Match, a puzzle game developed by subsidiary Wemade Play, and the farming simulation game Every Farm from Wemade Connect.

Anipang Match and Every Farm will also be available on LG lifestyle screens StanbyME, StandbyME Go and smart monitors.

The two titles are among the 35+ games of different genres available to millions of users on WEMIX PLAY, the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform ( www.wemixplay.com ).

Leveraging the momentum, WEMIX PLAY and LG are also planning to collaborate on providing a richer, more enjoyable gaming experience on LG screens.

Since its launch on LG Smart TVs in 2014, webOS has become one of the most widely used smart TV platforms in the world, powering more than 200 million LG screens worldwide.

1Available globally except for mainland China, Singapore and South Korea

