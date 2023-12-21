WISeKey and The Port Authority of Algeciras Join Forces in Pioneering Digital Transformation Project

Picture: Carlos Moreira, president of WISeKey and founder of the company, signed this agreement in Algeciras alongside Gerardo Landaluce, president of the APBA.

Geneva, Switzerland; Algeciras, Spain – December 21, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT), has signed an agreement with the Port of Algeciras, integrating it into the Digital Transformation Consortium of the container and port logistics sector. This step follows the success of the agreement with DP World in Dubai, extending the influence of the WISeSmartContainers Consortium to Algeciras, initially launched in Dubai.

WISeSmartContainers represents a revolutionary technological platform in the transport and logistics industry, enabling complete traceability of container movements and thus facilitating logistics in ports. With the recent integration of the city of La Línea de la Concepción and the Free Zone of Cádiz (ZFC), the Consortium strengthens its capacity to integrate local and global economy participants into a glocal model. This fosters an environment of a technological innovation laboratory, allowing the development and testing of new technologies in the province of Cádiz and its ports.

This Consortium is now expanding to other international companies and ports, all in an active process of digital transformation in preparation for the fourth Industrial Revolution. WISeKey will provide a detailed presentation of this project in February at the Port of Algeciras, following its participation in a roundtable on this topic in Davos.

Carlos Moreira, president of WISeKey and founder of the company, signed this agreement in Algeciras alongside Gerardo Landaluce, president of the APBA. The first of these nodes will be established in Algeciras, specifically dedicated to port logistics 4.0.

Carlos Moreira, President and Founder of WISeKey, shares his enthusiasm for the strategic collaboration with the Port Authority of Algeciras, “It is a great satisfaction for me to observe the union of efforts between WISeKey and the Port Authority of Algeciras in this pioneering digital transformation project. This alliance represents not only renewed dynamism for the Campo de Gibraltar area but also marks the beginning of an era where this region will position itself as a leading laboratory in digital innovation. With this collaboration, we are laying the groundwork to lead a large-scale digital transformation process, opening new opportunities and establishing a model to follow in the global technological field. We are on the threshold of turning the Campo de Gibraltar into an international reference in terms of digital innovation and progress."

Gerardo Landaluce, president of the APBA, commented, "The firm commitment of the WISeSmartContainers project to the Bay of Algeciras, and specifically to the companies and the Consortium that will develop it, is undoubtedly excellent news. The Port of Algeciras has been promoting open and collaborative innovation for years, and a good example and result of this is that two of the main companies that make up this Consortium, such as Wisekey and Bernardino Abad, had their first meeting within the recently created Innovation Committee of the Port of Algeciras, promoted by our Port Authority. We are convinced that the Port of Algeciras, due to its size, its characteristics, and its firm commitment to innovation, is the perfect real-scale laboratory for the development of this project, which will transform and boost the way we understand logistics today."

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About APBA:

The Port of Algeciras is the first in Spain in terms of activity volume, with more than 100 million tons of goods annually. Located in the Strait of Gibraltar, to the west of a bay of deep and sheltered waters, it is, according to the World Bank, the most efficient in Europe.

