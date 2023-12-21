Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX and TSX: AKE, “Allkem”) refers to the proposed merger of equals between Allkem and Livent Corporation (“Livent”), (“Transaction”).

Allkem is pleased to announce that it has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission a copy of the orders of the Federal Court of Australia (“Orders”) approving the scheme of arrangement pursuant to which Arcadium Lithium plc (“Arcadium Lithium”) will acquire 100% of the shares in Allkem (“Scheme”) in connection with Transaction.

As a result, the Scheme is now legally effective.

Suspension of trading

It is expected that Allkem shares will be suspended from trading:

on ASX, at the close of trading (AEDT) today (21 December 2023); and

on TSX, at 4:00 pm (Toronto time) on 21 December 2023.

Eligibility to receive Scheme Consideration

On implementation of the Scheme, Allkem shareholders (other than ineligible overseas shareholders) who are registered as such on the Scheme Record Date (being 7:00 pm (AEDT) on 27 December 2023) will receive:

in the case of Allkem principal register shareholders, one Arcadium Lithium CDI for each Allkem Share held, unless they have validly elected to receive Arcadium Lithium shares instead; and

in the case of Allkem Canadian branch register shareholders, one Arcadium Lithium share for each Allkem Share held, unless they validly have elected to receive Arcadium Lithium CDIs instead.

Ineligible overseas shareholders will not receive Arcadium Lithium Shares or Arcadium Lithium CDIs under the Scheme, and will instead receive their share of the net proceeds from the sale of Arcadium Lithium CDIs by the Sale Nominee. Ineligible overseas shareholders should refer to section 3.4 of the Scheme Booklet for further information.

Quotation and trading of Scheme Consideration

Arcadium Lithium CDIs are expected to commence trading on ASX on a deferred settlement basis on 22 December 2023, and on a normal (T+2) settlement basis on 5 January 2024.

Arcadium Lithium shares are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on 4 January 2024 (New York time).

Allkem Shareholders who sell Arcadium Lithium CDIs before they receive their holding statements or confirm their holdings of Arcadium Lithium CDIs do so at their own risk.1 Neither Allkem nor Arcadium Lithium takes any responsibility for such trading.

Allkem Shareholders should be aware that Arcadium Lithium Shares will not trade on a deferred settlement basis on the NYSE. Accordingly, Allkem Shareholders who will receive Arcadium Lithium Shares under the Scheme (being eligible Allkem Canadian branch register shareholders who do not validly elect to receive Arcadium Lithium CDIs, and eligible Allkem principal register shareholders who validly elect to receive Arcadium Lithium Shares) will not be able to trade their Scheme Consideration until after commencement of trading of Arcadium Lithium Shares on the NYSE (which is expected to commence at 9:30 am (New York time) on the Implementation Date).

Scheme timetable

The key dates remaining for the Transaction are set out below.

Event Date / time Suspension of Allkem Shares from trading on ASX Close of trading on 21 December 2023 (AEDT) Suspension of Allkem Shares from trading on TSX 4:00 pm (Toronto time) / 9:00 pm (UTC) on 21 December 2023 Arcadium Lithium CDIs to commence trading on ASX on a deferred settlement basis 22 December 2023 Record Date for determining entitlements to receive Scheme Consideration 7:00 pm (AEDT) on 27 December 2023 Scheme Implementation Date 4 January 2024 US Merger Effective Time 4 January 2024 (New York time) Last day of deferred settlement trading for Arcadium Lithium CDIs 4 January 2024 Arcadium Lithium Shares anticipated to commence trading on NYSE 9:30 am (New York time) on 4 January 2024 Despatch of holding statements for Arcadium Lithium CDIs 5 January 2024 Arcadium Lithium CDIs to commence trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis 10:00am (AEDT) on 5 January 2024 Expected date for Allkem to be delisted from ASX Close of trading on 5 January 2024 (AEDT) Expected date for Allkem to be delisted from TSX Close of trading on 5 January 2024 (Toronto time) First settlement of deferred settlement and normal settlement trading of Arcadium Lithium CDIs 9 January 2024



Note: All references to time above are references to AEDT (Sydney time), unless otherwise specified.

All dates are indicative only and Allkem reserves the right to vary the times and dates set out above. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced through ASX, filed under Allkem’s profile on SEDAR+ and notified on www.allkem.co.

This release was authorised by the Board of Directors of Allkem Limited.



Allkem Limited



ABN 31 112 589 910



Level 35, 71 Eagle St

Brisbane, QLD 4000 Investor Relations & Media Enquiries



Andrew Barber

M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co



Phoebe Lee

P: +61 7 3064 3600 E: Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co Connect



info@allkem.co

+61 7 3064 3600

www.allkem.co

1 It is the responsibility of Allkem shareholders who will receive Arcadium Lithium CDIs under the Scheme to confirm their holdings of Arcadium Lithium CDIs before they trade them. Further details in relation to deferred settlement trading of Arcadium Lithium CDIs is set out in the Scheme Booklet in section 3.2(e).