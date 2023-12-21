Flash News: OKX Announces Galxe's Integration with X1 Network for Enhanced Community Building

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 21, 2023.



OKX Announces Galxe's Integration with X1 Network for Enhanced Community Building



OKX today announced its integration of Galxe, a leading Web3 community platform, into the testnet version of X1. This integration opens up the X1 testnet to a massive user base of over 12 million users, allowing them to participate in exclusive campaigns, earn rewards and unlock unique experiences.

X1, OKX's new zkEVM Layer 2 network developed using the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK), provides a highly secure and scalable environment for Galxe and other Web3 projects to showcase their features and capabilities in a secure and controlled environment. The X1 testnet already hosts over 50 Web3 projects, such as QuickSwap, Particle Network and Math Wallet, with more projects to be added soon.

The collaboration between Galxe and X1 marks a significant milestone in Web3 community building. By connecting developers, projects and users, Galxe fosters a thriving ecosystem where everyone benefits.

X1 serves as OKX's new native network and aims to provide users and developers access to the world's biggest blockchain ecosystems. A state-of-the-art, user-friendly protocol for builders, creators and Web3 enthusiasts, X1 utilizes ZK proofs, making it highly secure and scalable while also reducing transaction costs. The network is compatible with Ethereum, allowing for seamless and secure deployment of EVM-based DApps and connectivity with a broad spectrum of smart contracts, wallets and tools.

Galxe is a leading platform for Web3 community building. With over 12 million unique users to date, Galxe has propelled the growth of Optimism, Polygon, Arbitrum and more than 2700 partners with reward-based loyalty programs.

For more information, please visit the X1 website , or follow X1 on X and Discord.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

