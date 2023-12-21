Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market projected to reach USD 1293.18 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.45% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market ” , By modular storage (Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems, Hydrogen Distribution Systems), application (Vehicle, Railway, Marine, Stationary Storage, Trailer for H2 Transportation), tank type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), pressure (Below 200 Bar, 200-500 Bar, Above 500 Bar) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 212.3 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1293.18 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 29.45% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Modular Storage, Application, Tank Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW AMS Composite Cylinders (UK) BayoTech (US) Sample of Companies Covered BNH Gas Tanks LLP (India) CALVERA HYDROGEN (Spain) Composite Advanced Technologies, LLC. (US)

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market is witnessing significant growth as the global focus on clean energy intensifies. As hydrogen emerges as a key player in the transition towards a sustainable energy landscape, the demand for efficient storage and transportation solutions has surged. Hydrogen storage tanks, designed to accommodate various forms of hydrogen, play a pivotal role in ensuring the accessibility and reliability of hydrogen as an energy carrier. The market is characterized by innovations in storage technologies, such as advanced composite materials and high-pressure tanks, enhancing safety and efficiency. Moreover, the transportation sector is a crucial driver of this market, with the increasing adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles and the establishment of hydrogen refueling infrastructure. As nations worldwide commit to decarbonization efforts, the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market is poised for continued expansion, offering pivotal solutions for the storage, distribution, and utilization of hydrogen as a clean and versatile energy source.

Growing demand for clean energy

The escalating demand for clean energy stands as a primary driver propelling the growth of the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market. As the global commitment to mitigating climate change intensifies, hydrogen has emerged as a versatile and green energy carrier with immense potential to drive a low-carbon future. Hydrogen storage tanks play a pivotal role in this landscape, ensuring the efficient and reliable storage of hydrogen produced from renewable sources. The transportation sector, in particular, is witnessing a paradigm shift with the rising adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles, necessitating a robust infrastructure for transporting and refueling hydrogen. The environmental imperative to reduce carbon emissions and transition away from fossil fuels is steering industries and governments worldwide towards investing in hydrogen storage and transportation solutions, making the market a crucial enabler for the broader clean energy transition.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of fuel cell vehicles

Increasing demand for off-grid power.

Increasing concerns about air quality

Opportunities:

Growing demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs)

Expansion of hydrogen fueling infrastructure

Developing innovative and cost-effective technologies.

Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Storage

A noteworthy trend in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market is the ongoing wave of technological advancements in hydrogen storage, reflecting a commitment to enhancing efficiency, safety, and scalability. Innovations in materials and design, including the development of advanced composite materials, metal hydrides, and high-pressure tanks, are driving significant improvements in storage technologies. These advancements not only address the challenge of hydrogen's low energy density but also contribute to safer and more compact storage solutions. Moreover, breakthroughs in tank manufacturing processes and the integration of smart technologies for monitoring and control are further bolstering the reliability and viability of hydrogen storage systems. As the market continues to evolve, these technological strides are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of hydrogen storage and transportation, supporting the broader objectives of a sustainable and clean energy landscape.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market.

Asia Pacific is experiencing significant growth in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market due to a confluence of factors that position the region at the forefront of the global transition towards sustainable energy. Governments across Asia Pacific, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, are making substantial investments in hydrogen infrastructure and clean energy initiatives. The region's growing focus on reducing carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality goals has propelled the adoption of hydrogen as a key component of the energy mix. Moreover, the rise of hydrogen-powered transportation, including fuel cell vehicles and public transport systems, is contributing to the demand for efficient hydrogen storage and transportation solutions. The strong government support, coupled with advancements in technology and a burgeoning industrial sector, makes Asia Pacific a major growth hub for the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market.

Type 4 Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the Tank Type segment categorized into Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4. Type 4 has a major share in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market. In the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market, the Type 4 segment commands a major share primarily due to its distinctive design, offering a lightweight and high-strength solution for hydrogen storage. Type 4 tanks consist of a plastic liner reinforced with carbon fiber, providing a robust and durable structure while significantly reducing the overall weight. This characteristic makes Type 4 tanks particularly attractive for applications in transportation, where weight considerations are critical for vehicle efficiency. Additionally, Type 4 tanks exhibit excellent resistance to corrosion and can accommodate higher pressures, enhancing their safety and reliability. As industries and transportation sectors prioritize efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability, the Type 4 segment emerges as a preferred choice, driving its substantial market share within the broader landscape of hydrogen storage and transportation solutions.

