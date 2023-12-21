Disposable Hygiene Products Market Expected Dominance at US$ 3,50,527.2 Million with a 4.30% Projected CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per recent industry analysis, the valuation for the global disposable hygiene products market was around US$ 2,20,383.0 million in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a growth of 4.30% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 3,50,527.2 million in 2034.



Governments of several countries have launched campaigns encouraging proper hygiene, especially in rural areas. Programs that address critical health issues and raise awareness to meet sustainability goals are likely to expand the market size.

Growing concerns about hygiene and cleanliness around the world are projected to drive the global disposable hygiene products market. Furthermore, female hygiene is one of the main factors leading to present market growth. Moreover, rising government sustainability initiatives drive market growth, as the increased usage of disposable diapers, pads, and other products.

Leading market players are heavily spending on research and development to improve their product lines, which helps the disposable hygiene products market expand further. Significant market developments include new product releases that are convenient to use. Moreover, government-based manufacturing companies focus on hygiene products that have less environmental and health impact.

“Increasing concern about the environment and solutions to use fewer raw materials as well as minimize waste is the key focus for manufacturers. Moreover, innovation in absorbent hygiene product competitors utilizing zero single-use plastic may present numerous opportunities for brands that are involved in reusable and washable care products.”- Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global disposable hygiene products market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.30% with a valuation of US$ 3,50,527.2 million by 2034.

with a valuation of by 2034. The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 4.20% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With a 4.50% CAGR , China will be driving the global market significantly by 2034.

, China will be driving the global market significantly by 2034. India is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 4.60% in the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

In recent years, there has been a surge in investment and collaboration to manufacture sustainable hygiene products. Moreover, growth in health-related issues such as CAUTI, skin inflammation, IAD, and menstrual disorders is raising the demand for research and development to present comfortable and convenient hygienic products.

Disposable Hygiene Products Market Key Players

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Essity AB

Unicharm Corporation

Ontex Group NV

Domtar Corporation

Kao Corporation

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd.

First Quality Enterprise

Recent Development

In 2022, Attindas Hygiene Partners launched an innovative adult disposable incontinence underwear product in North America. This unique item is overlooked beneath clothing while giving total leak-proof protection up to 100%. It includes Maxi Comfort ultrasonic bonding technology, which results in a more flexible material that adapts to various body shapes.

In 2023, Procter & Gamble (P&G) introduced their new Always Discreet Boutique incontinence products. The new incontinence items are intended to be more comfortable and fashionable than previous incontinence products.

In 2023, Niine Sanitary Napkins, a leading provider of high-quality and cost-effective hygiene products in India, introduced the country's first biodegradable sanitary pads made of PLA (polylactic acid). These pads hold CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology) certification and have a decomposition rate of over 90% in 175 days, with the remainder breaking down within a year.



Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

Tampons

Toilet Paper

Tissue paper

Wipes

Sanitary Napkins

Baby Diapers

Adult Diapers

Others

By Sales Channel:

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Online

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments about Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analyses of Food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

