Global Feed Additives Market Size To Worth USD 59.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.69%

New York, United States, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Feed Additives Market Size to Grow from USD 37.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 59.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.69% during the forecast period.





Feed additives are products used in livestock nutrition to improve the quality of animal feed and food, as well as animal performance and health, by increasing feed material digestibility, for example. Feed additives contain chemicals, substances, or organisms that aid in nutrient digestion, absorption, and assimilation, as well as growth and health. These have an impact on physiological processes like immunity, stress resistance, and reproduction. Feed attractants, immunostimulants, prebiotics, probiotics, acidifiers, essential oils, and other inclusions are examples of feed additives. In animal agriculture, feed additives have been used to reduce pathogen colonization in animal stomachs. In addition to being added to feeds and feed components, several organic acids, such as formic and propionic acids, have been given directly to broiler chicks in order to reduce or eliminate foodborne infections from their intestines and prevent bacterial shedding. To reduce or prevent pathogen colonization in the gut, prebiotics and probiotics can be added to diets as additives. Rising consumer awareness of livestock-related diseases such as swine flu and foot and mouth disease has prompted the use of feed additives to improve meat quality and safety. Because of increasing concerns about antibiotic resistance and its potential impact on human health, several countries have taken stringent measures to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal feed in recent years. These bans have not only reduced the use of antibiotic-based feed additives, but have also prompted a paradigm shift in the industry toward more sustainable and responsible alternatives. This action, while consistent with global efforts to protect public health and promote responsible livestock farming practices, poses challenges to the feed additives market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Feed Additives Market Size By Livestock (Pork, Poultry, Cattle), By Type (Phosphates, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Flavors & Sweeteners, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Minerals, and Antioxidants), By Form (Liquid, Dry), By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 - 2032."

Feed Additives Market Price Analysis

Raw material costs, transportation costs, energy prices, and packaging materials are all important determinants. Seasonal fluctuations also play an important role in determining product pricing. Multiple industry players optimally integrate the animal feed additive value chain. Key grain producers, such as BASF SE and Cargill Inc., are integrated throughout the value chain to provide feed additives and to serve as a one-stop shop for animal feed manufacturers, lowering sourcing and logistics costs. Companies such as Alltech and Charoen Pokphand (CP) are also integrating backward to produce raw materials (feed grains) as well as animal feed end-products in order to reduce raw material costs.

Feed Additives Market Distribution Analysis

The quality of the product, the number of manufacturers and distributors, and their geographical locations all have a significant impact on global industry competition. Several participants and stakeholders are also working to expand their manufacturing capacities. Major market participants such as DSM, BASF, Evonik, and Danisco have been very active in M&A activities over the last five years.

Insights by Livestock

The poultry segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Global demand for poultry products such as chicken and eggs has increased dramatically as a result of changing dietary preferences and an increasing population. Farmers have increasingly turned to feed additives to improve the overall health, growth, and productivity of their birds in order to meet rising demand for poultry. As a result, the poultry industry has emerged as a major market driver for feed additives.

Insights by Form

The dry segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Feed manufacturers prefer dry forms because they are easier to store, measure, and incorporate into animal feed. Because of their lower transportation costs and ease of transportation, they have a larger market share. Furthermore, dry feed additives are more adaptable in different feeding systems and are compatible with a wide range of animal diets, giving farmers greater flexibility.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the feed additives market from 2023 to 2032. Increasing consumer health consciousness, combined with rising per capita meat consumption in the country, will aid industry expansion even further. Rising meat consumption in North America, particularly in the United States, combined with stringent meat quality regulations is expected to continue to be a key driving factor for the market. Product demand will be boosted by the milling and pet food manufacturing industries' strong presence.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The agricultural landscape in Asia Pacific is diverse, with China and India emerging as major players in livestock production. Adoption of modern farming practices, as well as increased awareness of the value of animal health and nutrition, have increased demand for feed additives. Furthermore, the region's dominance is aided by a large number of feed manufacturers and a rapidly expanding aquaculture sector in countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Feed Additives Market include Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, DSM, Ajinomoto, Novozymes, CHR. HANSEN, TEGASA, Nutreco, Kemin Industries Inc, Adisseo, BRF, Solvay and Other Key vendors.

Recent Market Developments:

In July 2023, Yes Sinergy was acquired by Olmix to strengthen its animal care portfolio. With this transaction, Olmix pursued international expansion and established itself as a major supplier of biosourced solutions.

In June 2023, Altech has announced the release of Triad, an advanced solution that promotes pig livability and successful farrowing. Triad is a delectable combination of the company's signature ingredients.

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Feed Additives Market, Livestock Analysis

Pork

Poultry

Cattle

Feed Additives Market, Type Analysis

Phosphates

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Acidifiers

Carotenoids

Enzymes

Flavors & Sweeteners

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Minerals

Antioxidants

Feed Additives Market, Form Analysis

Liquid

Dry

Feed Additives Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

