invIOs to attend JP Morgan Week in San Francisco in January

VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invIOs GmbH (“invIOs”), a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cancer, will be participating in JP Morgan week activities in San Francisco, January 8-11, 2024.



Members of the invIOs management team will be available for one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s dynamic immuno-oncology pipeline and discuss its corporate strategy and plans for 2024. Please contact stephen@gilmartinir.com to schedule a meeting.

About invIOs

invIOs is a privately held biotech company based in Vienna, Austria, focusing on the discovery and development of novel therapies for cancer. The invIOs team leverages deep expertise in immune system activation to develop individualized and targeted approaches against solid tumors. invIOs is advancing a pipeline of four programs encompassing small molecule and cell therapy approaches. invIOs is collaborating with various institutes and universities, including the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, to jointly develop treatments against glioblastoma.

EPiC, invIOs’s proprietary cell therapy platform, enables rapid treatment of patients in an out-patient setting. EPiC is a technology platform that allows the creation of personalized cell therapies based on localized processing of a patient’s fresh immune cells. The first asset from the EPiC platform, APN401, is in Phase 1 clinical trials against various solid tumors. The second asset, INV441, is being developed against glioblastoma and is in preclinical evaluation. The third EPiC program, INV451, is a novel CAR-T cell approach against lung cancer being developed with the Medical University of Innsbruck.

INV501 is a novel small molecule candidate that can selectively enhance anti-tumor immune responses. It induces T cell activation, proliferation, and tumor-reactive cytotoxicity. An orally available compound with favorable bioavailability, INV501 is currently in preclinical testing in several solid tumor models and has demonstrated preclinical proof of concept with strong data in multiple solid tumor indications.

For further information, please visit www.invios.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

invIOs

Peter Llewellyn-Davies

CEO/CFO

T +43 1 8656577 0

Email: investors@invios.com

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel (Europe)

T +49 89 210 228 0

Laurie Doyle (US)

T +1 339 832 0752

Email: invios@mc-services.eu