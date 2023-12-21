OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue of 11,788,634 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 66.2p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend of 2.0p per share payable on 21 December 2023.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 5 January 2024.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 66.2p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Tom Leader 1,368 46,662 0.003 Jane O’Riordan 3,258 152,379‬ 0.010 Lord Rockley 2,248 76,670‬ 0.005 Gaenor Bagley 689 23,526 0.001

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,593,601,092‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75