2024 MedDev eMarketing Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - May 7-8, 2024)

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 MedDev eMarketing Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its 8th year, the popular MedDev eMarketing Summit is back next May 2024 in beautiful San Diego! This is a one-of-a-kind 'TED-style' digital marketing leadership storytelling Summit for medical device industry professionals, who are sharing their stories and strategies on how they have transformed their campaigns post-pandemic and overcame their digital marketing and customer engagement challenges in an ever-evolving industry.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the digital health movement and join 150+ leading medical device digital marketing professionals in a fun, interactive environment next May.

2024's Summit will share leading industry takeaways on digital strategy leadership, strategy pivoting, digital disruption, B2B, B2C, content supply, big data/segmentation, AI/AR/VR, customer experience, patient activation, omnichannel, social strategy, mobile engagement and much more.

Advance your ENTIRE TEAM with up to two years' worth of new digital marketing strategies and expertise in just two days!

If you are involved in medical device marketing, product or brand strategy, you won't want to miss this event. Register today!

At MedDev 2024 we will be discussing:

Phygital (Digital + Physical) Marketing in Medical Devices

Digital Health: Evolving from the Wild West to Established Medical Practice?

Influence, Authenticity & Community: How do we find and Activate Target Consumers?

Innovating Voice of Customer to Drive Revenue

Embracing Social Marketing as a Steep Learning Curve

Creating Breakthrough Content: Exploring Effective Strategies and Lessons Learned in the Digital Era

The Agility Advantage: Accelerating Time-To-Market with Agile Marketing Strategies

Creating a Productive Patient-Care Team Relationship

Landing Pages: A galaxy of planetary delights

Overcoming the Traditional Sales/Marketing Divide

Value Apps: Shifting the Discussion from Price to Value?

Customer Attainment & Growth: Alignment of Sales, Marketing and Digital Strategies

Are you Targeting the Right Customer? Who has the Power?

The Future of Generative AI in Medical Device Marketing

Harnessing the Power of the EHR to Accelerate Physician Engagement and Patient Acquisition

Building a Modern OTC Brand Outside of Mass Retail

Analytics: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Focusing on the Unmet Need of Patients & Providers

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf2rj5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.