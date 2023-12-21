U.S. Professional Learning Market Analysis 2023 - Emerging Trends Include Customized, Job-embedded and Social-Emotional Professional Learning

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Professional Learning Market, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Professional Learning 2023 report provides an overview and outlook for the professional development training market both for the education and corporate workplace sectors. The report sized total spending on US PreK-12 professional development in the 2022-2023 school year at $5.99 billion, up 2.9% from $5.76 billion in the previous year. The global market for corporate learning and development is forecast to grow from $345.56 billion in 2021 to $493.32 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9%.

Forces and drivers accelerating the trend in both sectors include technology, including the use of generative AI in products; complexity of work, addressing remote workers, and the need for soft skills. Newer products are providing more hybrid learning, increased personalization and active learning, and more microlearning opportunities.

In the corporate workplace, there is a need for rapid reskilling as it is estimated that 44% of workers' skills will be disrupted in the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: WHAT IS PROFESSIONAL LEARNING?

DEFINING PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT/LEARNING Education for State Licensing Renewals

KEY STAKEHOLDERS: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING SECTOR Leadership's Role in PD

IN-HOUSE DEVELOPMENT OF PD

CHAPTER 2: TYPES AND COMPONENTS OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT COURSES

TYPES OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: METHODS OF DELIVERY

TYPES OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: COMMON ELEMENTS Professional Development for Leadership Collaboration and Leadership Development Case Study Classroom Management

ELEMENTS OF EFFECTIVE PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Content-Focused Active Learning Organization Skills Stress Management Feedback and Assessment



CHAPTER 3: TRENDS IN PROFESSIONAL LEARNING

NEW AND GROWING APPROACHES IN PD TRAINING COURSES AND PRODUCTS Personalization and Engagement Teacher Shortages and Burnout Curriculum-Based Professional Learning

SUBJECT AND TOPICAL AREAS GETTING SPECIAL PD ATTENTION Special Education, Diverse Students and Learner Variability Literacy Social-Emotional Learning STEM

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT TECHNOLOGY TRENDS Technology and Delivery of Professional Development Blended Learning Integration of Digital Technology into Professional Development AI and Professional Development Additional Emerging Trends Micro-Learning Case Study Western Governors University: Microcredentials for Job-embedded Professional Learning

STATE POLICY CHANGES

CHAPTER 4: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING FOR NON-INSTRUCTIONAL STAFF

TRENDS IN PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Customized Professional Learning Job-embedded Professional Learning Social-Emotional Professional Learning



CHAPTER 5: MARKET DYNAMICS: MARKET SIZE, CUSTOMERS, PURCHASING, FUNDING

THE CUSTOMER FOR PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MATERIALS AND SERVICES Market Opportunity: Teachers Market Opportunity: Administrators Market Opportunity: Principals Key Decision Makers and Influencer: The Individual School and School District Other Key Decision Makers and Influencers

SIZE OF THE PREK-12 PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MARKET

Forecast and Outlook Digital Delivery

FUNDING SOURCES

Federal Funding for English Language Acquisition PD State and Other Funding Sources

FEDERAL AND STATE POLICY SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL LEARNING

CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS

ASSOCIATIONS, FOUNDATIONS, UNIONS, & OTHER NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

INDEPENDENT CONSULTANTS

CONTENT AND CURRICULUM PROVIDERS

TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES EdTech companies Online Professional Learning Communities Learning Management Systems Education Publishers and Government Agencies

EDUCATORS

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Carnegie Learning

Catapult Learning

Discovery Education

Edthena

edWeb.net

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

PBLWorks

Scholastic Education

Sibme

Solution Tree

Wiley

CHAPTER 8: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING IN THE WORKPLACE

THE CORPORATE LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT MARKET

THE BIG PICTURE: HOW WORK IS CHANGING AND THE PUSH FOR RESKILLING Major Macro Finding Areas of Largest Current and Anticipated Growth Net Impact of Job Changes Impact on Individual Jobs and Functions Most Important Employee Skills and Capabilities

EXPECTED IMPACT ON THE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MARKET

Special Focus on IT Who is the Customer Demand by Function

WHAT EMPLOYERS SAY THEY NEED What about Budget What Employees Say they Need

CREATING THE PRODUCT: WHAT THE MARKET WANTS AND WHY

WHAT ARE MICROCREDENTIALS? Microcredentials are Hot Who is Offering Microcredentials? Who is Taking the Courses? On the Down Side Hurdles in Attracting Buyers Other Marketing and Messaging Strategies

FUTURE TRENDS IN CORPORATE LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT Methods and Formats New Programs and Classes

SPECIAL FOCUS: THE PUSH TO LEARN GENERATIVE AI

Why the Surging Interest in AI? Types of AI in L&D Challenges Current Vendors of AI Learning and Development How HR Selects an AI L&D Vendor



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY OFFERINGS IN KEY WORKPLACE L&D SKILL AREAS



